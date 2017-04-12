‘Mayans MC’ Casts ‘Breaking Bad’ Fan Favorite, Plus New Photos From Creator Kurt Sutter

Production for Kurt Sutter’s new series, Mayans MC, is currently underway and a former Breaking Bad favorite has been added to the cast. Raymond Cruz, who played Tuco in the hit AMC series, will play a part in Sutter’s new spin-off.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Cruz is set to play a character named Che “Padre” Romero on Mayans MC. Padre is a full member of the motorcycle club who is a father-like figure for many of the younger guys. Cruz will make his first appearance during the pilot and is expected to recur throughout the first season and beyond.

The Sons of Anarchy spin-off centers on the story of a young prospect in the Mayans MC along the border of Mexico and California named EZ Reyes. EZ has a strong desire for revenge after coming face to face with cartel violence but also struggles with earning the respect from his girlfriend.

Respect the ride, respect the legacy. #Rollout #MayanMonday #mayansmc @emiliorivera48 A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

FX has already ordered a pilot for the new spin-off and is expected to launch the first season this coming fall. The rest of cast includes the likes of J.D. Pardo, Jacqueline Obradors, Edward James Olmos, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, Emilio Rivera, and Sarah Bolger.

Kurt Sutter is writing and directing the pilot episode alongside Elgin James, who will helm the show moving forward. Cruz, meanwhile, is also known for his part on Major Crimes, The Closer, and My Name Is Earl.

Day 2. Mayans MC pilot. @pardojd @elginnjames #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

According to Deadline, Pardo is playing the lead character in the series while Obradors is starring opposite. The show will take place after the events in Sons of Anarchy and is expected to feature a few SOA alums, including Rivera.

For her part, Obradors has starred in a number of different shows over the years, including NYPD Blue as Rita Ortiz and a character on the comedy show Lopez.

Although the plot of the new series remains a mystery, Comic Book reports that Sutter has been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on social media. The series creator recently posted a pic that featured Pardo in action with a few of his Mayans MC brothers.

“Day 5. Mayans MC Pilot,” Sutter captioned the photo.

Day 5. Mayans MC pilot. #mayansmc #samcromythology #chapter2 A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Sutter’s caption references the mythology he created for Sons of Anarchy. While the shows are interconnected, Sutter is hoping to develop something entirely new with the spin-off.

“I’ll direct the pilot and my plan is to do this. It’s to honor the mythology that a lot of talented people spent seven years creating so that we transition from that mythology into this new mythology,” Sutter revealed a few months back. “And my hope is to hire a creative staff that’s based in that culture.”

Comic Book reports that Sutter also shared a photo of the Mayans MC logo on a gas tank. The pic includes some art work for the motorcycle club and appears to have been taken outside of the club’s headquarters.

Day 3. Mayans MC pilot. Santo Padre Southern Cali. #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

It isn’t known which characters will eventually crossover, but it is clear that Rivera will play an important role moving forward. “When this other project was coming up with the Mayans; [Rivera’s] my linchpin in fusing these two mythologies. It’s so great to be able to work with him again, and be around that energy because it reminds me that this is why we do what we do,” Sutter added.

FX has not announced an official premiere date for the new series, but it is expected to start in the fall. Given the popularity of Sons of Anarchy, there’s a good chance that FX will order a full first season in the coming months.

Tell us! Do you think Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter can strike TV gold again with Mayans MC? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Festival of Arts]