Tom Cruise Spotted In Paris! Will He Propose To Vanessa Kirby?

Tom Cruise was recently spotted in Paris, France, which is known to be one of the most romantic places in the world. According to Hollywood.com, the 54-year-old actor was there to film some action sequences from his new movie Mission: Impossible 6. He was photographed doing some stunts with his co-star Sean Harris. Apart from the British actor who played Solomon Lane in the previous sequel, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson will be reprising their roles.

Henry Cavill, who gained fame for his role as Superman in the DC Movies, will be joining the cast as well as Tom Cruise’s rumored girlfriend Vanessa Kirby. There have been reports coming out that the Hollywood superstar has a new love interest – and he found a way to get closer to her. According to In Touch, the Church of Scientology’s most famous member saw the 28-year-old actress in The Crown and he knew right away that he had to work with her.

“Tom flipped for her work and told the other Mission: Impossible producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role for the franchise’s sixth installment,” an insider said.

It seems that his plan worked because the two reportedly hit it off immediately. The screen heartthrob has allegedly blown her away with endless charm and energy. However, he doesn’t only see her as a potential girlfriend. He thinks that she is perfect to be his next wife. Cruise seems to have a thing for actresses as he was married to Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman, and Mimi Rogers before.

“He wants to make her the next Mrs. Tom Cruise,” their source revealed.

Since the actor is currently in Paris filming Mission: Impossible 6, this is the perfect opportunity to propose to the British beauty. According to In Touch, Tom wanted to get married again early next year so he needs to start planning his engagement with Vanessa as early as now so they can prepare for their wedding.

After the death of his mother Mary Lee South, the Top Gun star started getting his life back where he wants it. He reportedly wanted to reintroduce his daughter Suri Cruise, who currently stays with her mom Katie Holmes. He has two other children – Bella, 24 and Connor, 22 – whom he shares with Nicole Kidman. He also wanted to have a wife again and that could happen early next year if the engagement pushes through.

“His role as a husband and father is of the utmost importance to him,” their source said. “He can’t wait to be a family man all over again.”

If in case the proposal won’t happen in Paris, Tom Cruise still has a chance to propose to Vanessa Kirby in other romantic locations since the team will be flying to London, India and New Zealand to shoot more scenes. The two haven’t confirmed nor denied their relationship, but ET claimed that the dating rumors are not true.

“Production hasn’t even started yet,” a source close to Kirby slammed the rumors.

Ever since Tom Cruise got divorced from Katie Holmes, he never had any girlfriend. However, he was romantically linked to several British women including his co-stars in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation Rebecca Ferguson and The Mummy Annabelle Wallis.

Around two months ago, there were reports that Cruise has started dating again but he plans to keep it under wraps as long as he can. The actor seems to have learned his lesson; having come out from high profile breakups. According to Hollywood Life, he was introduced to his new girlfriend by a mutual friend on the set of his film. They have been dating for a while and are working hard to keep the relationship secret until the time is right.

“Things are still fresh and new between them,” an insider said. “The secrecy of their romance is making everything fun, sexy and thrilling.”

“Tom does not want the scrutiny of again dating in the public eye. He knows that everyone will be watching them and pick her apart and he doesn’t want to go through that again.”

Until today, the identity of Tom Cruise’s secret girlfriend hasn’t been revealed, but there have been speculations coming out that it could be Vanessa Kirby.

