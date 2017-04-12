Javi Marroquin Wins ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Over Kailyn Lowry: ‘[Sometimes] Ya Gotta Choose’

Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin has been trying to move on from his failed marriage to Kailyn Lowry. Marroquin returned home to Delaware after spending over six months in Qatar, where he was serving his country. When he left for his stint overseas, he knew that his marriage had some issues that they needed to work on. But he was more than willing to work on his marriage from a distance. Unlike him, Kailyn wanted out of the marriage and she kept calling it toxic. Fans of Teen Mom 2 later learned that she had slept with another man while he was gone.

According to a new tweet, Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin is now revealing that people are indeed picking sides in the divorce drama. Both Marroquin and Lowry have said that they are not interested in starting a feud and they just want to remain civil for the sake of their children. However, fans are now revealing that they are indeed picking sides and one woman and her daughter picked Javi’s side based on his kind behavior when meeting him in person.

“My daughter was happy to meet u..what a gentleman with ur hand on her shoulder…sum times ya gotta choose #wepickedyourside,” a fan wrote to Javi Marroquin, sharing a picture of her daughter and Javi together.

This was a tweet that Javi retweeted to his fans, so they could all clearly see that this particular fan chose to side with Javi Marroquin during their split. His ex-wife has received plenty of backlash for her behavior and it didn’t help her when she announced that she was pregnant with her third child. The pregnancy was a shocker because she had told Javi Marroquin that she didn’t want another child right now, and many thought that this was indeed the reason behind their divorce.

Lowry announced her third pregnancy on her website and she did say that she hadn’t told Javi about the baby. In other words, she shared the news with the world before telling her ex-husband about it. However, he later revealed that he had learned about the pregnancy through mutual friends.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage. Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time,” Lowry revealed on her personal website about this third pregnancy.

Javi Marroquin is currently focusing on his business ventures and his son, Lincoln. While Lowry may make it hard to get along sometimes, it sounds like Marroquin is trying to steer clear of the drama, even if fans are starting rumors about his marriage.

