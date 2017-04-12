Mel B Sex Tapes: Former Spice Girl Asks Police To Search Intimate Videos Taken By Estranged Husband

Mel B and her lawyers have visited a storage facility in LA tot retrieve boxes allegedly containing sex tapes and Spice Girls memorabilia, but came up empty handed.

Mel B, whose real name Melanie Brown, believes that his estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, hid intimate photos and videos of her in the storage facility as soon as their marriage started to deteriorate.

TMZ reports that Mel B was initially denied entry to the storage room. She then visited a local police station to seek help and before long was accompanied by officers on her way back to the facility. Mel B, with officers and lawyers in tow, was finally granted entry.

Mirror Celebs uploaded a video footage of B going to the storage locker and then coming out empty handed while talking on the phone.

According to legal documents Mel B filed last week, her husband Bolafonte also stored photos of her deceased father in the storage facility. Mel B also claims in the legal documents that Belafonte used her own money to hire the services of the facility.

Last Friday, Mel’s accountant discovered that Stephen Belafonte used the locker while auditing the pop star’s account books.

Belafonte’s attorney, however, told TMZ that Mel B knew about the locker and allowed her estranged husband to use her money to pay for the service. He said the transaction with the storage facility was made around the time the couple put up their home for sale.

“Unfortunately, it appears that Ms. Brown is creating further hysteria and seeking meaningless Court orders. It will be clear to everyone that there are no sex tapes in the storage.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mel B claims that her estranged husband threatened to release the sex tapes in public to damage her career.

Yesterday, Mel B’s request for a restraining order against her former nanny has been granted. The singer claims that the nanny, Lorraine Gilles, was made pregnant by Belafonte while they were married. As per terms of the restraining order, Gilles, 26, is banned from going within 100 yards of Mel. The LA judge who granted the order added that Gilles cannot harass the singer in any way.

In January 2015, Mel fired Gilles despite protestations from Belafonte. She was forced to re-hire her after her husband threatened to destroy her career by leaking damaging stories to Child Protective Services and the media.

Mel B also claims in the documents that she tried to leave Belafonte numerous times before but “he threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way… destroy my career and take my kids from me.”

In March of this year, Mel B worked up the courage to file for divorce from Stephen Belafonte after 10 years of marriage. Two weeks later, Stephen also filed for divorce. Both cited “irreconcilable differences” in their petitions.

Mel B claims in court documents that Belafonte physically abused her, played mind games with her, and blocked her from seeing her dying father.

According to TMZ‘s sources, Mel B has been granted a temporary restraining order against Belafonte pending a court hearing on April 24.

In his court papers, Belafonte requests spousal support and joint custody of their five-year-old daughter, Madison. Mel B is also mother to daughters Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, from previous relationships.

Last week TMZ conducted an ambush interview with Belafonte, who responded by questioning the motives of his wife and claiming that someone’s trying to set him up to look like the “bad guy.” He also alleged that someone must be making a lot of money over the allegations.

“I think someone’s set me up to look like a bad guy. Obviously you saw my house got raided and nobody found anything. It’s accusation after accusation. But we’ll have our day in court.” “And we have children. if anyone knows our children, we have beautiful children. They’re on social media. Why do this? “We were friends two weeks ago. And now all of a sudden the team gets around and now it’s got to be this.”

