Gwen Stefani Reportedly Urging Miranda Lambert To Finally Move On And Get Over Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani isn’t one to dwell on the past. The “No Doubt” alum reportedly wants Blake Shelton’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, to stop talking about her man and move on with her life. Will Lambert follow her advice?

Wet Paint reports that Lambert mentioned her breakup with Shelton while accepting the award for best album of the year at the 2017 ACMs. Lambert told fans that the split inspired some of the music on her album, The Weight of These Wings. After hearing about the remarks, Stefani allegedly felt like Lambert needs to stop talking.

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex,” an insider revealed. “Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Lambert and Shelton divorced in the summer of 2015. Although it sounds like Stefani is being hard on Lambert, she actually thinks her advice is in the best interest of all the parties involved. Given how she recently went through a divorce with Gavin Rossdale, Stefani has some experience with breakups.

“Gwen struggled to get over Gavin but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake,” the source revealed. “None of them need to be living in the past!”

Stefani isn’t the only one who believes Lambert needs to finally move on and get over Shelton. The country crooner agrees with Stefani and hopes that Lambert will find other things to write about for her next album. If she doesn’t, it might be a long time before their differences are settled.

“Blake is relieved to have moved on from the most challenging time in his life, but he worries that Miranda has enough material to write several more albums about their time together,” an insider shared. “Blake is hoping that Miranda finds new inspiration for her music and that she doesn’t spend the rest of her life singing about him.”

Of course, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have discussed their respective breakups in the media as well. In fact, the two have opened up about their failed marriages on several occasions, not to mention that they flaunt their heated romance on national television. For Lambert, watching their romance unfold on The Voice has made it hard to move on with her life and is one reason why she hasn’t let it go.

“Miranda is tired of Gwen incessantly gushing about her romance with Blake,” the source stated. “She’s sick to death of Blake carrying on in interviews about how Gwen ‘saved my life’ and saying he was ‘at rock bottom, in the middle of hell’ after their divorce.”

Lambert is currently dating Anderson East and seems more than happy in her new relationship. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Stefani was able to move on so quickly after her divorce because she found Shelton almost right away. Lambert wasn’t as fortunate to enter a high-profile relationship and had a harder time moving on.

Despite their bad blood, sources explained that Stefani is willing to sit down with Lambert and work out their differences. There’s no telling if this will actually happen, however, especially given Lambert’s remarks during the ACMs. Fans can only hope that everyone moves on with their lives and the feud doesn’t last much longer.

Stefani and Lambert have not said anything about their reported feud or whether or not they plan on meeting to work things out. The pop star is currently in the middle of the new season of The Voice with Shelton.

New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]