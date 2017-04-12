Ahead Of Its Release Date, The iPhone 8 Is Already Hurting Sales Of Samsung’s Galaxy S8

Ahead of its release later this month, Samsung undeniably wanted all eyes to be on its upcoming flagship smartphone; the Galaxy S8. And with its main competitor, Apple, not expected to release the next iteration of its iPhone line-up until later this year, it’d be safe to assume that Samsung could keep the spotlight on its new handset for a little while yet.

However, according to a new report from TrendForce, hype around the upcoming hotly anticipated iPhone 8 is already negatively affecting pre-orders for Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which aren’t due to hit shelves until April 21. Apple’s iPhone 8, meanwhile, isn’t expected to even be announced until later this year.

The buzz around the iPhone 8 is already hurting sales of rival smartphones – CNBC https://t.co/bzzIAl4rsD pic.twitter.com/5yXmKGuinh — 9wireless (@9wireless) April 12, 2017

“Samsung has also released its flagship device for the year Galaxy S8 this second quarter,” the report reads. “However, the high-end model is expected to make limited sales contribution because the buzz surrounding the next-generation iPhone devices is dampening demand for products from non-Apple vendors.”

As a result, TrendForce predicts that Samsung will post flat growth for 2017, drastically falling short of the sales it had hoped for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Samsung, meanwhile, insists that pre-orders for the two handsets are already outpacing early orders for last year’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7+. The company says that their Galaxy S8+ model is proving to be the more popular option amongst consumers in the United States. However, the report from TrendForce suggests that Samsung will be unable to continue their claimed early success with the release of Apple’s next generation smartphone only getting closer.

“The market demand going into the second quarter is expected to remain relatively weak as consumers are holding off their purchases in anticipation of the 10th anniversary iPhone devices that will arrive in the third quarter,” the report continued. “Smartphone sales will be fairly lackluster until the second half of this year. TrendForce estimates that the global smartphone production volume for this second quarter will register a modest single-digit growth versus the preceding three-month period.”

The iPhone 8 is expected to launch later this year and offer Apple’s most radical overhaul of their iPhone lineup yet. However, according to the Express, delays in production for the new handset may mean that Apple isn’t able to meet its usual release window of September for the new iPhone, and may be forced to release the device later in the year.

Why the iPhone 8 is going to be very much like Samsung’s new Galaxy S8. https://t.co/NKNeuDZyIV pic.twitter.com/fPIsTw3hyi — Macworld (@macworld) April 11, 2017

With the release of the upcoming iPhone, Apple is expected to follow in the footsteps of Samsung by packing a larger display into the same form factor by drastically reducing bezels. The screen size for the upcoming handset is expected to be Apple’s biggest yet at 5.8″ and interestingly, the Cappuccino based company has reportedly tapped Samsung to provide 70 million curved OLED panels for their new flagship. Samsung has used a display of this nature in its devices for years, however, this will be the first time Apple takes a similar approach.

OLED screens are typically considered to be brighter and more colorful than the panels Apple currently uses on its smartphones. Switching to an OLED panel would allow Apple to achieve the aforementioned edge-to-edge display with the iPhone 8, much like the one found on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

This is one of the best iPhone 8 concepts we've seen this year https://t.co/P2sXznqu6H pic.twitter.com/dWhY5h64qY — Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 6, 2017

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are available to pre-order now and hit shelves worldwide on April 21. The iPhone 8, meanwhile, is expected to launch later this year.

[Featured Image by Andrew Burton/Getty Images]