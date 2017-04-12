Kailyn Lowry Divorce: ‘Teen Mom’ Star To Fix Where She Went Wrong With Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry is currently excited about her third pregnancy, as she’s expecting another child this summer. It has been a whirlwind year for this Teen Mom 2 star, who decided to end her marriage to Javi Marroquin over a year ago. While he wanted to work through their issues and have another child, Kailyn essentially gave up on their marriage and started dating other people. On this season of Teen Mom 2, Javi revealed that Kailyn had indeed slept with someone else while the show was on hiatus and while they were still married. He was heartbroken, but it sounds like Lowry wants to make things right.

According to her Twitter account, Kailyn Lowry wants to make things right. At least, that’s the message she’s sending through a series of retweets. On this season of the show, Kailyn’s behavior was cold and rude, and many viewers didn’t like how she was treating Javi, who only wanted to fix their marriage. Lowry kept telling him that their marriage had been doomed for a long time and she showed no interest in fixing it. Now, she’s revealing – through retweets – that she likes to be mature and admit where she’s wrong.

My @cupcakemag spread is coming out this Friday! Finishing my interview questions and we'd like to hear a few from you! What do you want to know? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

“I like maturity like admitting where you went wrong, where I went wrong, where we went wrong & working on it together for a better outcome,” read one tweet that Kailyn Lowry retweeted on her timeline, to which people reacted with shock.

“I’m sorry but you can’t retweet this after this past season of #TM2,” one person wrote, while another added, “You can’t be effing serious…”

While Kailyn Lowry never actually wrote anything on Twitter to indicate that she was indeed apologizing for something she had done, it sounds like she may be regretting some of her behavior. Lowry doesn’t feel bad about ending her marriage, but she doesn’t want to dwell on her bad behavior either.

“Don’t let over-thinking ruin your happiness,” Kailyn Lowry retweeted to her fans on her timeline, sharing that she doesn’t want to rethink everything that has happened and let it overshadow her current happiness.

Loved today outside in philly ????☀️ photo cred: @kcorreia23 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Lowry announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago on her website and she tried to clear up as many rumors as possible. No, it wasn’t Javi’s baby even though he really wanted another child with her. And while she had told Jo Rivera about the pregnancy, Javi didn’t know about it – at least not from her. Fans were confused as to why she had gotten pregnant, as she had been very vocal about not wanting a baby with Marroquin right now. As she points out in her blog, Kailyn Lowry is now in the high-risk category and she wanted to act immediately.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on her website, sharing details about her third pregnancy.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s retweets about admitting where she went wrong in her marriage, and where she and Javi possibly went wrong? Do you think she will ever be able to admit to her mistakes in regards to her failed marriage?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]