WWE Rumors: Finn Balor’s Concussion Sparks Jinder Mahal Steroid Use Allegations

Finn Balor has reportedly suffered a concussion, and it would seem that the 35-year-old Irish wrestler just can’t catch a break. At last year’s SummerSlam, Balor beat Seth Rollins to become WWE’s first Universal Champion, but also injured his shoulder in that match, forcing him to relinquish the belt after just one night, and taking him out of action for more than seven months. Now it looks like Balor may miss even more action, after suffering a concussion in last night’s match against Jinder Mahal, who had recently taken to Instagram to respond to accusations of steroid use.

The big story on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW was the Superstar Shake-Up, and one of the more interesting moves was Bray Wyatt’s move from SmackDown Live to RAW, and a hint at what could be a feud pitting former WWE Champion Wyatt against Finn Balor. But a concussion suffered by Balor in his match against Jinder Mahal now seems to place a potential “Eater of Worlds” vs. “Demon King” match at the RAW-exclusive Payback pay-per-view on April 30 in jeopardy.

According to Cageside Seats, Finn Balor was concussed when Mahal hit a hard elbow strike on his forehead, sending Finn face-first to the mat. Balor was able to recover and use his normal finishing sequence – a shotgun dropkick followed by his Coup de Grace finishing move – and win the match, but as Cageside Seats observed, he “still didn’t look all there” when his hand was raised in victory. He also appeared a bit lost as Bray Wyatt cut a promo on him after the match, and his face looked to have some friction burns, a sign that he may have “been out when he fell” upon getting struck in the forehead with Mahal’s elbow.

Jinder Mahal is clearly on steroids yet people are shocked that he's suddenly extra rough in matches?!#WWE #SmackDownLIVE #Raw — Adam Hughes (@TheHughezy) April 12, 2017

@FinnBalor only been back a week and got a concussion, someone check Jinder Mahal for steroids ????????#Raw #wwe — Mark Maloney (@markmaloney86) April 12, 2017

WWE has yet to officially confirm that Finn Balor got concussed in the Jinder Mahal match. But fans have been quick to accuse Jinder once again of using steroids, hence becoming arguably too strong and reckless for his own good on this week’s Monday Night RAW. These allegations have been made in recent weeks after fans noticed how jacked Mahal’s physique has gotten, as compared to how he looked in his previous WWE run that ended in 2014. But the most notable allegation has come from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

A report from SportsKeeda cited Meltzer, who said at the start of the year that Mahal’s “bulked-up (trapezius muscles) and acne on his back” are signs that he may be on steroids. Since January, Mahal has not been slapped any Wellness Policy suspensions, but SportsKeeda noted that WWE does perform random drug tests on its wrestlers, having ramped up its anti-drug policies following the high-profile deaths of Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

Jinder Mahal Responds To Fans Saying That He Is On Steroids Details Here: https://t.co/AVqiB99JxK pic.twitter.com/l4xtotlJfA — IWNerd.com (@InnerN3rd) April 8, 2017

Although Mahal is facing steroid use allegations yet again after apparently causing Finn Balor’s concussion on this week’s Monday Night RAW, he did take to Instagram late last week (h/t Wrestling Inc.), denying the accusations and claiming that his much-improved physique is all on account of a strict training regimen.

“Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs??… And of course I’ll get a hundred ‘steroid’ or ‘wellness’ comments…. I’ve been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over six years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me.”

At the moment, it’s not clear when exactly Finn Balor will return from his concussion, though the Inquisitr reported Wednesday night that he may be out for a few weeks, with his availability for Payback still in question. As for Jinder Mahal, the steroid use accusations still continue, and while it might seem that he was traded to SmackDown Live on Tuesday night as punishment for the Balor incident, it appears that he was sent to the blue brand to continue a feud with Mojo Rawley that started at WrestleMania 33’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

