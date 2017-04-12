Blake Shelton Slammed For ‘Forgetting He’s Country’ With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is feeling the heat from fans claiming he’s “forgotten he’s country” ever since he started dating Gwen Stefani.

Fans haven’t exactly been shy about making their feelings about Shelton and Stefani’s flirting and pretty intense PDA on The Voice known ever since the couple returned to each other’s sides on Season 12 of the NBC series, and now some are claiming that Blake’s relationship with Gwen may have changed him and made him forget his country roots.

After seeing Gwen and Blake interact on the most recent instalment of The Voice, viewers were quick to take to social media to comment on their romance – with some even claiming Shelton has been acting “less country” than in seasons past now that he’s loved-up with Stefani.

“So sad with the way Blake acted this season,” The Voice watcher @mamadebbie2 tweeted of Blake’s behavior on the show, which has included a whole lot of flirting with Gwen over the past few weeks. “Forgot he was country. Gwen’s boy. Even dress changed. Too much attention on him and Gwen.”

Twitter user @tpoulos also claimed that Shelton had been acting a little differently on The Voice panel ever since girlfriend Gwen returned to the show earlier this year after sitting out two seasons.

“I don’t know [if] Gwen & Blake should both be on the show together,” they tweeted out of The Voice Season 12, claiming that having Shelton and Stefani on the show together “changes the entire dynamics.”

“[Blake’s] attitude is so different,” Twitter user @mamadebbie2 added of Shelton’s latest stint on The Voice, claiming that Shelton “doesn’t seem [the] same with Gwen on [the] show.”

But despite fans accusations that Blake is “different” on The Voice ever since Gwen returned as a coach, Shelton doesn’t appear to have turned his back on his home state of Oklahoma.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were most recently spotted in Oklahoma with Stefani’s three children according to Celebrity Insider, while Shelton also confirmed he was spending some time in the sooner state on social media as Stefani took to Snapchat to share clips of their time together.

“Ah… Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma…” Blake tweeted on April 2, which some fans claimed was a diss aimed at former wife Miranda Lambert and the country music community who were all gathered in Las Vegas for the 2017 ACM Awards.

While Blake’s fellow country stars attended the award show, which he previously co-hosted with Luke Bryan, Shelton made it pretty clear on social media that he wasn’t attending the awards or tuning into the show just minutes after his ex-wife Miranda performed an emotional rendition of her track rumored to be about him, “Tin Man.”

Blake’s apparent diss came just weeks after Shelton’s fans lashed out at the country music organization, accusing the Academy of Country music of taking sides in Shelton and Lambert’s 2015 divorce by noting that Miranda was awarded six nominations at the country music award show while Blake was left out in the cold with zero.

The accusations also came after Blake was noticeably absent from the nominees list for the 2016 CMA Awards in November, despite Shelton releasing music including his most recent album If I’m Honest within the eligibility period.

But despite not attending the 2017 ACMs or the 2016 CMAs and accusations from fans that he may be moving away from his country routes, Shelton made it pretty clear this week that he’s still a country boy at heart despite dating Stefani for around a year and a half.

Blake surprised fans with a performance at the home of country music, The Grand Ole Opry, on April 11, taking to Twitter to post a video of himself taking to the stage to surprise a shocked audience at the Tennessee venue which he jokingly captioned, “Surprise b****! @opry.”

Do you think Blake Shelton has been moving away from his country roots since he began dating Gwen Stefani? Or are fans making a whole lot of nothing?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]