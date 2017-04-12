Katy Perry’s shoe line brand is endorsed by Hillary Clinton as stated in Katy’s Instagram account on Monday. The former Secretary of State was all smiles as she posed in a beige pantsuit with her arms outstretched. Clinton’s definitely adding the work fashion model to her growing resume. Perry was also ecstatic as well to know that one of the women whom she admired greatly wore one of her footwear brands. The singer was hands-on with the design and styling of the shoe, and we couldn’t help but gush about how happy Hillary looks to be wearing the shoe named after her.

Katy Perry’s Instagram ft. Hillary Clinton

The “Roar” singer debuted her Katy Perry Collections shoe line on February 17 last year. What’s more? She named her unique shoe designs after women she admires. A pastel pink suede pump with a block lucite heel that features tiny gold moons and stars was named as “The Hillary,” a tribute to the recent Presidential candidate and former U.S. First Lady.

Katy had been an avid supporter for the democrat representative Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential elections which the politician lost against Republican candidate Donald Trump. It seems like Hillary Clinton has turned into a fashion muse after modeling Katy’s footwear line in a candid photo posted by the singer on Instagram last Monday.

“POWER PUMP your way to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale!” the pop star wrote in the caption. “@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary, OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH.”

The Democrat was seen beaming in a beige pantsuit and glittering jacket as she wore the $139 heels. The pumps are also available in colors of baby pink and sea foam green. Katy Perry’s shoe line brand is endorsed by the one and only Hillary Clinton. And this proves the deep friendship the two women shared.

In an interview to PeopleStyle, the “Chained To The Rhythm” singer explained how she decided to name her shoe designs with women she looks up to. “I chose some of my favorite girlfriends and female family members and named all the shoes after them. I tried to pair the shoes that best represented their personality. I didn’t necessarily shape the shoe after them, but I decided to make the shoes more name specific in the end.”

Some of the women who made it Katy Perry Collections shoe brand were “Girls” stars Lena Dunham and Allison Williams. No wonder Katy Perry’s shoe line brand has garnered such a huge following.

Katy Perry and her relationship with Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom tells it all in the May issue of ELLE U.K. The 40-year-old hunk tackled issues of his nude paddle boarding photos and his recent split from Katy Perry. According to the actor, he didn’t know that he was being photographed by paparazzi while paddle boarding naked last year.

Bloom made a joke at his expense after posting an Instagram clip of himself running on a pier. He captioned, “When you are chasing down the guy who stole your swimming trunks.” After all, who wouldn’t take a picture of someone who’s as hot as Orlando Bloom?

His next topic was dealt with all-seriousness as Bloom talks about his unlucky love life. Addressing their breakup for the first time, the actor insists that they remain “good friends” despite the split. Bloom only had words of respect for his former flame, saying that breakups don’t necessary mean hating each other. He added that they had both grown-up and the reason for their split should be kept between them.

It appears as if Bloom had learned a lesson from his split with former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr in 2013. The actor said they “co-parent really well” in taking care of their six-year-old son. Bloom is still close to his ex, saying: “With Miranda, there was a sense that I don’t want my son to go back through the internet where people made up lies. Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship.”

