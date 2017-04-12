Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson: Baby Plans Set In Motion As Marriage Talks Heat Up

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have only been dating for nearly a year but the newly-minted couple are already taking their relationship to the next level. While the two are not officially engaged yet, the two are already talking about getting married and having a baby.

In an interview with ES Magazine, Ms. Kardashian, 32, gushed over her new beau Mr. Thompson, talking about how ready she is to get settled with the 26-year-old NBA star. Khloe said that she’s “never been in this type of love” before. When asked if she would accept a proposal from Tristan, she said assertively that she would.

“Yes, I would.”

“I would love to have a family,” Khloe Kardashian told the magazine. “We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom.”

Tristan Thompson recently welcomed a baby with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, who recently accused Khloe Kardashian of being a homewrecker.

Khloe, for her part, has been wishing to become a mother even back when she and estranged husband Lamar Odom were still together. As reported by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian has been envious of her sisters Kim and Kourtney for having multiple kids already, and a source said she wants to join the club “sooner than later.”

The source said that Khloe was just looking for the ideal man to father her baby, but she wants to make sure that love is part of the equation too.

“She just needs to find someone that would be right to be a father. She needs to fall in love and not just do it because she wants it.”

Khloe, however, clarified in her recent interview that she and Tristan are not rushing to get married and start a family.

“I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking’. I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s romance bloomed at the end of summer 2016, and they went public with their relationship on Labor Day weekend. The pair initially tried to keep their romance low key. But after their relationship became public knowledge, the two have had no qualms engaging in a little PDA — either in real life or on social media.

In fact, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star recently published an adorable photo of herself and Tristan — showing him wrapping his arms around her as they both smile at the camera. “Us,” Khloe captioned the photo, adding two heart emojis.

Hollywood Life previously reported Khloe Kardashian has been hinting for some time that she’s ready to accept a marriage proposal from Tristan as soon as he offers it. In fact, Khloe and Tristan have already traveled around the world on numerous romantic vacations. Khloe was often seen attending the NBA star’s games while Tristan has begun appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Clearly, the two can’t stand to be away from each other.

It also bears noting that Khloe hasn’t been seen with her two diamond rings, including the one she had been wearing on her ring finger — another sign that she’s ready to move on from her estranged husband Lamar Odom.

“She is so happy. She didn’t think she would find love so soon after Lamar, but she definitely has. Khloe Kardashian is still hoping Tristan may pop the question. She’s been visiting him… and things are getting very serious between them.”

Do you think Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will get married soon? When do you think the pair will start having children together? Feel free to share your thoughts below!

