‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood’s Heartfelt Messages To Their Daughters [Video]

Teen Mom OG stars Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood have been at war as of late. However, when it comes to being a mom, dealing with failed engagements, navigating custody battles, and their only children experiencing the loss of a parent, the Teen Mom foes share more in common than they think.

Farrah and Amber, along with Maci McKinney and Catelynn Lowell-Baltierra recorded personal messages to share with their children. However, Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood’s endearing messages to their daughters were the most tear-jerking of them all.

The Teen Mom stars sat down with MTV just in time for the season premiere for Teen Mom OG‘s begins on April 17, to speak from their hearts about how proud they are of their children and their hopes for them in the future.

The kids are now 8-years-old — half the age the women were when the women became 16 and Pregnant. For Portwood, 26, and Abraham, 25, though it may have been under different circumstances and for different periods of time, both of their daughters have had the unfortunate experience of having to cope with an absent parent. Amber and Farrah have had different — yet, very similar experiences in dealing with a child who has experienced this sort of loss.

The kids are almost halfway to 16 years old! ???? Take a look at the Moms sharing an emotional and heartwarming message to their kids. pic.twitter.com/xx5N6B6JdS — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) April 11, 2017

In the video, Portwood greeted her daughter, Leah, whom she shares with her ex-fiance, Gary Shirley.

“Hi, Booger Butt!… When you sit there and you say to Mommy, ‘I wanna be this one day and I wanna be that one day,’ it’s never anything small. It’s a president. You wanna be an astronaut. I know you’re going to do big things.”

Amber Portwood bravely shared some words with Leah alluding to the time she had to spend in prison for her 2012 drug possession charges. Portwood spent nearly two years behind bars, according to Us Weekly.

“I put myself in a hard situation because I wasn’t there for you, and I’ll explain that to you later… But you’re not gonna mess up like I did. I will make sure of that.”

‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Farrah Abraham And Amber Portwood’s Faced Major Custody Battles

Both Farrah and Amber found it troublesome to relinquish custody of their only daughters. Amber Portwood’s ex, Gary Shirly have been at odds since their 16 and Pregnant debut on MTV. The Never Too Late author lost custody of her daughter, Leah, in 2011 after her home and car were vandalized. Child Protective Services stepped in and recommended Shirley to take over parental responsibilities regarding Leah.

Me and my beautiful baby..mommy daughter night! Sending love???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Sep 23, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT

Amber was then sentenced to jail in 2012 following a December 2011 drug arrest. After Amber had been released in November 2013, the Teen Mom OG stars agreed on sharing custody in 2015, as long as Gary retained primary physical custody.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Amber considered the very real fact that her ex, Gary Shirley, could use the Teen Mom OG reunion fight to demonstrate why he cannot trust her with their daughter, Leah.

“For him to sit there and say that, I am not unstable in any way.”

The fight Gary Shirley is referring to was the epic Teen Mom OG reunion brawl between several of the MTV reality television stars: A near-physical brawl Amber and Farrah Abraham as well as a wrestling match between Amber’s fiance, Matt Baier, Farrah’s boyfriend, Simon Saran and Farrah’s dad, Michael Abraham.

Farrah has full custody of her daughter, Sophia, but lost Sophia’s dad, Derek Underwood, in a car accident in December of 2008. However, the My Teenage Dream Ended author found the idea of her mother, Debra Danielson, or Derek Underwood’s family taking reigns of Sophia for too long to be unnerving. Long before Debra offered to keep Sophia while Farrah went to Florida to begin her culinary career at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale — Sophia dad’s family requested visitation rights.

@sophialabraham is helping momma @mtv live!!! A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

In the Teen Mom OG “Message To My Kids” video, when was Farrah’s turn to answer the question and the controversial star broke down.

“I’m just seriously thankful… That you have helped me become the best mom… I can’t even talk. I can’t talk.”

Farrah covered her face as she began reflecting on her journey with her daughter, Sophia. Abraham began again and shared her message.

“It makes my heart proud … There’s a big world out there, and who knows what you’re going to grow up to be.”

Stay up to date with Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci McKinney, and Caitlyn Lowell-Baltierra by tuning into Teen Mom OG which premieres on April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images and MTV]