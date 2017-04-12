Charlie Hunnam’s Awesomely Impromptu ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Reunion

A Sons of Anarchy reunion has happened, and it even included Charlie Hunnam.

Charlie Hunnam, who isn’t part of the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spin-off, has brought his cast mates Mark Boone Jnr. and Ryan Hurst back together for a mini Sons of Anarchy reunion.

Charlie Hunnam stepped out with his Sons of Anarchy co-stars over the past weekend to have lunch with Mark Boone Jnr. and Ryan Hurst in Hollywood.

The impromptu Sons of Anarchy reunion included Charlie Hunnam, who played Jackson “Jax” Teller on Sons of Anarchy, Mark Boone Jnr. (Bobby Munson), and Ryan Hurst (Harry “Opie” Winston) and all of them sported beards, though some beards were more impressive than the others.

The last time Charlie Hunnam put his biker gloves was in 2014, when the final episode of Sons of Anarchy aired, but the actor is still excited about meeting his cast mates and being in the center of a mini Sons of Anarchy reunion, according to the Daily Mail.

Charlie Hunnam rocked scruffy facial hair, but was clearly out-bearded by Sons of Anarchy co-stars Mark Boone Jnr. and Ryan Hurst. The three stars of the FX drama series grabbed lunch in Hollywood and passersby couldn’t help but keep their distance from the bearded former bikers.

Even though Charlie Hunnam had sunglasses on and didn’t wear his usual Sons of Anarchy biker outfit, people recognized the 36-year-old actor, as well as Mark Boone Jnr. and Ryan Hurst.

Charlie Hunnam stepping out with Mark Boone Jnr. and Ryan Hurst for a mini Sons of Anarchy reunion comes several weeks before the world premiere of Hunnam’s upcoming film The Lost City of Z, in which he stars opposite Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and other A-list actors.

Though Charlie Hunnam is no stranger to sporting a lean and muscular figure, the actor further beefed up for his upcoming role of King Arthur in Legend of the Sword, which premieres on May 12.

The worldwide premiere of The Lost City of Z is scheduled for April 14. In addition to grabbing lunch with Mark Boone Jnr. and Ryan Hurst during their mini Sons of Anarchy reunion, Charlie Hunnam has been busy speaking to various magazines to promote his latest King Arthur flick.

In one interview, Charlie Hunnam revealed his superstar crush, and it’s not surprising at all. It happens to be his King Arthur: Legend of the Sword co-star and football superstar David Beckham, according to New Now Next.

Charlie Hunnam, who is best known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, Pacific Rim, and Crimson Peak, is enjoying the peak of his popularity.

Charlie Hunnam may be nostalgic about his Sons of Anarchy days – hence the Sons of Anarchy reunion with co-stars Mark Boone Jnr. and Ryan Hurst – but the actor is focused on building his acting career.

Speaking about his time on the set of Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur flick, Charlie Hunnam confessed to the fashion magazine that he realized how Beckham has become “the phenomenon that he has.”

“Because he showed up determined to do a good job.”

Charlie Hunnam explained that Beckham even hired a dialect coach and acting coach even though the football superstar could use his superstar status and neglect acting work ethic.

“And that, combined with him just being humble and kind and accessible, was very endearing.”

But Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam developed a much stronger admiration for Beckham than simply respecting the footballer. By the time Beckham left the set, Hunnam admits that he had “a little bit of a crush on him.”

“He was pretty f***ing cool.”

