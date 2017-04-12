Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin Divorce: Is MTV To Be Blamed For Their Split?

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s divorce was caused by several factors and both believed that they include jealousy and Lowry’s tragic miscarriage. There seemed to be no hope of fixing things between the couple that divorce is inevitable. Now, Javi adds that MTV and Teen Mom 2 may have also contributed to their failed marriage.

In an interview with Posh Kids magazine, the staff sergeant got candid about how filming for Teen Mom 2 had an impact on his marriage to and divorce from Kailyn Lowry.

“I think, well, this is what I tell everyone. I believe that it adds stress.”

Marroquin further explained that filming for several episodes over long seasons can be naturally stressful. But despite thinking that stress did a number on his relationship with Kailyn, Javi admits that MTV cannot be solely blamed for the divorce.

“I’m not going to attribute the show to the fail of my marriage. I think we both made decisions and some were right some were wrong and that is what ultimately lead to the end of our marriage.”

Javi also admitted that he is also to be blamed for the breakup, which led to the nasty divorce. Things even got ugly for the ex-couple after the divorce. For instance, Kailyn and Javi had tension over on social media when she got pregnant for the third time.

It was also reported that one of the reasons Kailyn and Javi broke up is her desire to not get pregnant again with her husband. But it turns out, she’s expecting another child after their split. Even after everything, Javi is humble enough to say that he could have handled things in his life a lot better than what everyone saw on TV. Clearly, the tension has subsided and he and Lowry are in a good place now, Javi told Radar Online.

“We are actually doing really well. Everything is behind us now and we’ve moved on. It’s all about the boys now and it’s great.”

The publication reported how Marroquin and Lowry have reunited to focus more on co-parenting their son, Lincoln. At the same time, Javi is also working on his relationship with his former stepson, Isaac. Kailyn and Javi were on a family date over the weekend to watch the kids’ soccer game.

Javi shared how he and Joe Rivera’s son enjoyed time together and he even got to teach the little kid new skills in soccer.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry continues to keep the identity of her baby daddy a secret as she waits for her bundle of joy to arrive. Fans are dying to know who the mystery man is but most reports are betting on her friend, Chris Lopez.

There had been several hints that made people believe that Chris is Kailyn Lowry’s new baby daddy. The latest one of which is when the Teen Mom 2 star posted a snap of her belly and captioned it with “Baby lo.” No one is getting an answer from the tattooed mom just yet as sources say she’s not ready to divulge the information. Sooner or later, though, the identity will be revealed and it is expected that the big revelation will happen in future episodes of Teen Mom 2.

While Kailyn has remained tightlipped, Javi, on the other hand, moved on with Madison Channing Walls of Real World: Skeletons for a while, but even that did not last long.

Just after two weeks of dating, Marroquin and Walls called it quits. According to a separate report from Radar, the reality stars decided that they are better off as friends. Rumors of their breakup started when fans no longer spotted photos of them together on Instagram.

