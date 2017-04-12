Newly Minted Woman Caitlyn Jenner Claims Robert Kardashian Knew That O.J. Simpson Was Guilty

Caitlyn Jenner’s recent memoir, The Secrets of My Life, reveals that Robert Kardashian Sr. may have believed that O.J. Simpson was guilty of murder. Despite his lack of belief in Simpson, Kardashian still served on Simpson’s criminal defense team along with Johnny Cochran and Robert Shapiro.

Apparently, O.J. Simpson was accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman as per People. As a result, Simpson soon found himself as the star of his 1994 murder trial with a defense attorney who shielded him despite the latter’s lack of belief in his innocence.

According to Caitlyn Jenner, “The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” referring to a moment the two shared in Kardashian’s car in the late 90s. The former Olympian claims that she was in the car with Kardashian after Simpson’s initial acquittal which was followed by being convicted of manslaughter when Kardashian supposedly said: “I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial.”

As per Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir, Simpson had a defense attorney who may have thought that he did, in fact, murder his own wife. Other than the revelation regarding Simpson’s lawsuit, the memoir also shed light upon the ever controversial issue on Jenner’s gender reassignment.

Caitlyn Jenner,67, publicized her transgender status in 2015 as per Glamour, further solidifying her status as the most-high-profile American transgender woman. Almost instantly, journalists and the public started asking questions about her new found identity, some of which being insensitive queries.

The gold medal-winning Olympian confirmed her transition from male to female back in 2015, and later changed her name from Bruce Jenner, to Caitlyn Marie Jenner in 2016. Being the stepfather of reality starts Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, Caitlyn later gained her own reality TV show that aimed to document her transition from Bruce to Caitlyn.

not so sure of a day A post shared by bruce jenner (@bruce_jenner_) on Apr 19, 2015 at 2:37pm PDT

One of the most common questions Caitlyn Jenner encountered was whether or not she went through gender reassignment surgery. Apparently, the ex-Olympian has opted against publicizing the answer to the aforementioned question, however, in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, she reveals the truth.

Apparently, Caitlyn Jenner underwent gender reassignment surgery in January 2017 as she stated in her book. “The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.”

Jenner also expressed in her memoir that deciding to have the gender reassignment surgery was “complex,” and that she decided to finally open up about it in order to have people stop asking questions.

According to Jenner, this will be the first and last time she will discuss her gender reassignment surgery. “So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know,” says Jenner. “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

Caitlyn Jenner is not alone in suffering from intrusive questions about their genitals, apparently, many transgender people encounter these insensitive queries as well. However, most transgender opt against undergoing gender reassignment surgery because of the high prices it comes with.

According to a 2016 U.S. survey by the National Center for Transgender Equality, only 11 percent of transgender women removed their testicles, while only 12 percent actually went through a vaginoplasty surgery.

The excerpts from Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming memoir were published by Radar Online on Monday, only a few days before the release of The Secrets of My Life which is slated to hit bookstores on April 25. As a result, Grand Central Publishing said on Tuesday that they did not want to discuss the contents of the memoir prior to its release. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner’s representative did not make any comments regarding the issue.

[Featured Image By Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]