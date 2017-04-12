Princess Charlotte To Be Bridesmaid, Prince George, Page Boy In Pippa Middleton Wedding

Princess Charlotte and Prince George will each play a role in their aunt, Pippa Middleton’s wedding next month, but will the little royals overshadow the bride on her big day? In America, it would be assumed that Princess Charlotte would be a flower girl, but in Pippa Middleton’s wedding, Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid, along with Pippa’s friends. Prince George will be a page boy, instead of a ring bearer, which would be the traditional role for a boy his age in the United States.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews will be tying the knot on May 20th, and the pair released a statement about the part that the two heirs to the throne will play on the big day.

“Miss Pippa Middleton and Mr. James Matthews [41] are pleased to confirm their wedding will take place at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, on the morning of 20th May. Prince George will be a page boy, and Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid.”

The Queen as a Granny #queenelizabeth #princesscharlotte #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #catherinemiddleton A post shared by @royally_yourz on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

Sources have claimed that Kate Middleton will not be in the wedding, as to not upstage her younger sister Pippa, but many think that having her niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George as part of the official wedding party will draw even more attention away from the bride than having Kate and William as part of the official group.

“The royal was said to be anxious not to upstage her younger sister on her big day. At one point she was rumored to be giving a reading, but a source has confirmed that she will be taking a backseat during the nuptials.”

Sorry Pippa, but two cute kids who happen to be heirs to the throne, all dressed up, trump a duchess any day. To handle all of the questions, Pippa has hired a publicist, since Kensington Palace has refused to field questions about Pippa’s big day, as she is not a royal.

Confirmados: Los tiernos papeles de los Príncipes George y Charlotte en la boda de su tía Pippa. Te lo contamos en nuestro Story. #royals #royalfamily #princesscharlotte #princegeorge A post shared by hola.com México (@hola_mx) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

However, hopefully, Auntie Pippa has figured out already that Princess Charlotte and Prince George are kind of a big deal around the world. At the age of nine months, Princess Charlotte has a lipstick named after her by Marc Jacobs, sold at Harrod’s, according to the Inquisitr. The lipstick, simply called “Charlotte,” is said to be a deep shade of rose-pink.

Confetti is a UK website that advises people about entertaining, says that a page boy is a way to include younger family members in a wedding without a specific duty, i.e. to add “the cute factor.” Having Prince George in this capacity at a wedding will certainly do this. It is still possible that Prince George might carry the rings, as a ring bearer would, but with the title of page boy, it perhaps leaves this detail open.

And even though Princess Charlotte is being called a bridesmaid, this doesn’t mean that she won’t be scattering rose petals down the aisle as she walks. The littlest princess might be escorted by an adult to keep her eye on the prize though.

The Irish Independent confirmed that Princes William and Harry would be attending Pippa’s wedding, though there is no word on whether Prince Harry will be bringing Meghan Markle as his plus one. Word is that the service will be very traditional, and held at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, before partying at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury. The family home is set on eighteen acres, and so they are hoping for privacy.

Do you think that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will steal the show from their Aunt Pippa?

[Featured Image by Stephen Lock/Getty Images]