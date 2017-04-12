‘My 600-lb Life’: The Incredible Story Of The Assanti Brothers, Steven And Justin

The Assanti brothers, Steven and Justin, who weighed more than 1,400 pounds combined when they entered the 600-Lb Life program, are making small steps towards losing weight.

While many fans of TLC’s My 600-Lb Life are wondering if the Assanti brothers are still alive, Steven and Justin prove that they are more than just alive. They’re actually losing weight!

In addition to getting their weight under control, the morbidly obese Assanti brothers – two of My 600-Lb Life‘s most prominent participants – have even changed their unruly behavior and made amends with one another.

Steven, who started his journey on My 600-Lb Life at 734 lbs, has lost a total of 57 lbs after months of ups and downs, gaining and losing weight, trying to secretly get painkillers and being kicked out of hospitals.

Steven, who used to eat six pizzas per day before his My 600-Lb Life journey, has undergone positive changes in his behavior and realized he needed to get his diet under control after the program’s bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan forced him to look at himself in a full-length mirror.

It was a breaking point for Steven, 33 years old, who used to break all the rules on My 600-Lb Life by secretly ordering pizzas, throwing tantrums, getting kicked out of the hospital, and recording controversial videos of himself eating on camera, according to Heavy.

Last week’s episode of My 600-Lb Life showed that the Assanti brothers – both Steven and Justin – have made significant progress in their weight loss journey.

The youngest of the Assanti brothers, 27-year-old Justin, who is no stranger to leaving the hospital on his own, was finally cleared to have weight loss surgery following a series of tests.

Justin, who weighs slightly less than Steven at 604 lbs, hated his brother before the Assanti brothers got the chance to make amends on My 600-Lb Life recently.

It was a tough My 600-Lb Life journey for Steven, who even got suspended from the program for missing an appointment with Dr. Nowzaradan and putting on a whopping 83 lbs instead of losing weight.

But secretly ordering pizzas was the least of Steven’s struggles on My 600-Lb Life. The eldest of the Assanti brothers begged the doctor to prescribe him painkillers, but the latter refused.

So Steven decided to check himself into a hospital to get pain medication, which resulted in Dr. Nowzaradan putting him into rehab to treat his drug addiction.

But even his rehab stint didn’t help Steven get rid of his drug addiction. After returning to his unhealthy habits a few more times and getting kicked out of My 600-Lb Life, Dr. Nowzaradan let the eldest of the Assanti brothers re-enter the program — and that’s where his progress began.

Within just a month of following the My 600-Lb Life weight loss rules, Steven was able to lose a whopping 79 lbs, only to gain another 21 lbs after he tipped over a golf cart from his weight and fell off it.

After once again combating his drug addiction and getting his weight under control, Dr. Nowzaradan forced Steven to look at himself in a full-length mirror.

Ever since then, the eldest of the Assanti brothers decided to throw away all junk food and has been drug-free and lost a whopping 73 lbs. Steven even reached out to his estranged brother Justin to make amends, according to the Daily Mail.

The Assanti brothers are still on their My 600-Lb Life journey and it’s unclear if they have enough motivation to continue making progress.

The Assanti brothers, Steven and Justin, developed an addiction to food after their alcoholic mother neglected them. When Steven was 11 years old and Justin only 5 years old, their mother would go out to nightclubs to drink all night and would leave food out for her sons.

Steven and Justin then found comfort in food when their mother entered a relationship with a violent boyfriend.

