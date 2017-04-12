Dakota Johnson Not Dating, Brother Jesse Fools ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ And Jamie Dornan Fans

Dakota Johnson has not been dating ever since she broke things off with her ex Matthew Hitt. While Fifty Shades Darker fans and those that were interested in her dynamic with Jamie Dornan are constantly on a lookout for the actress, it seems as though getting a new boyfriend is not on her radar.

When the 27-year-old actress stepped out with her brother Jesse Johnson in Los Angeles, the fans were quick to assume that it was her boyfriend.

“Dakota Johnson is back to her routine in LA,” reports Just Jared.

“The 27-year-old Fifty Shades Darker star was spotted heading out of Hugo’s restaurant on Monday (April 11) in Los Angeles. She kept it casual in a striped tee and was joined by her brother Jesse as they left the popular lunch location together. Dakota recently returned to LA after enjoying some downtime in Miami.”

But it was quickly discovered that Dakota was just catching up with her older half-brother, who is also an aspiring actor.

It is rare to find the Fifty Shades actress with any of her numerous half-siblings. Her mom Melanie Griffith and her dad Don Johnson have both married and remarried multiple times, giving her many brothers and sisters.

Dakota Johnson spent a good part of 2016 and 2017 on the Fifty Shades set with Jamie Dornan. The stars, after the poor review of Fifty Shades of Grey, decided to do away with their filming commitment of the next two sequels by shooting both at the same time. That meant that they had to commit multiple months on the project.

This gave Jamie and Dakota a good chunk of time to get to know each other and hopefully, improve their chemistry for the Fifty Shades sequels. Despite the fact that the second movie received even worse reviews than the first, the Irish actor and the American actress are good friends now.

“We’ve been through a very unique situation that probably neither of us will ever go through again, that pushed us together and we had to rely on each other 100 per cent,” the Irish actor confessed.

“[W]orking on this and Fifty Shades Freed [the third instalment] was so much better in that sense because we had gotten to know each other so well, become best friends, know what to expect of the other, especially when you’re shooting scenes of very close intimacy.”

Because Jamie is married and has two kids with his wife Amelia Warner, there is no chance that the fans will see the fiction bleeding into real life. However, such good sentiments on both parties mean that if there is a cinematic reunion in the future, Jamie and Dakota will be glad to see each other again.

After filming Fifty Shades, Jamie went straight back to his family. On the other hand, Dakota Johnson contented herself with some down time, going to Miami for her version of spring break with her friends. She has not been seen, at least in the public’s eye, dating anyone or flaunting anyone who can be seen as boyfriend material in the past few months.

The last guy she was seen dating was Matthew Hitt, the guitarist of Drowners, who lives in New York. Because of him, she was often seen in New York. Unlike the Fifty Shades actress, he keeps an active Instagram account, which details his cool and artsy lifestyle to his followers.

He often hangs out with Alexa Chung, who also makes frequent appearances on his feed.

