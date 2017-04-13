Chargers Mock Draft: Five NFL Prospects For The First Round, After Pro Days [Opinion]

Who should the Los Angeles Chargers consider at No. 7 overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft?

Prospects like Jamal Adams, Malik Hooker, Forest Lamp, Jonathan Allen, and Mitchell Trubisky all make sense for the Chargers’ top selection in the NFL Draft. These guys have already been through workouts and interviews via the NFL Combine, Pro Days and individual visits. This means the Chargers should have a good sense of each player. Moreover, L.A. already made their marquee free agency acquisitions so they should have a good read on position needs for the upcoming draft. Read why each player could be the Chargers’ No. 7 pick.

Jamal Adams

The Los Angeles Chargers should not pass on Jamal Adams if he is available at No. 7. In my latest complete mock draft, Adams was the top selection. He has been compared to NFL great Ed Reed for good reasons. Adams has the range to play as a deep safety. He has the size and instincts to play in the box. Adams could develop into a generational talent, like Reed, so the Chargers should not pass on him.

In fact, Adams could come off the board even earlier than No. 7. This is a deep draft class at safety, but Adams is pretty much the consensus No. 1 player at the position due to his size, speed and production.

Malik Hooker

If it were not for injury concerns keeping him out of pre-Draft workouts, Hooker might be the top safety in the class. He too has the size, speed and production to be a generational safety. Hooker is more of a ball hawk and he fits better as a deep safety. However, Hooker brings the coverage skills to become a play maker in the slot too.

There are scenarios where Hooker and Adams could both be available for the Chargers in the first round. Adams seems like the safer pick due to his health, but the Chargers could also take Hooker. Either way, the Chargers would address their need for another play maker in the back end of their defense.

That's a big man moving some big weight!@WKUFootball's @flamp76 is getting right with less than three weeks until the #NFLDraft! ???? pic.twitter.com/0e7zG0ljFb — FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) April 10, 2017

No. 7 overall might be too high to select an offensive guard. However, Forrest Lamp is probably the best offensive lineman in this entire draft class. Although he played for a smaller school, he brings the versatility to play either guard or tackle in the NFL. The Chargers need to do something about their offensive line. Starters Russell Okung and Joe Barksdale are capable but either player could be upgraded. Plus, L.A. needs to protect Philip Rivers if they want him to keep playing.

Additionally, the Chargers cut D.J. Fluker earlier this offseason. Lamp could replace Fluker at the guard position. This might seem like a reach, but offensive linemen are always held at a premium. Hence, the Chargers should give Lamp serious consideration in the first round.

Jonathan Allen

At one point, Jonathan Allen was going as high as No. 2 overall in many Mock Drafts. His status has cooled off due to the strength of defenders in the 2017 NFL Draft. Either way, Allen is by far the best interior lineman in this class.

There are some questions about Allen’s fit in the league. Is he a three-technique, a 3-4 defensive end or an edge rusher? Los Angeles needs all of the above so Allen makes sense. He has the technique and athleticism to be effective in any scheme. The Chargers are changing from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense. Therefore, L.A. would welcome Allen’s versatility in the first round.

There has been a lot of talk about the Chargers selecting Philip Rivers‘ replacement in the upcoming NFL Draft. In fact, The Ringer’s latest Mock Draft had Los Angeles selecting Mitchell Trubisky at No. 7 overall. Trubisky could do very well under Rivers. The UNC alumni has prototypical size and arm strength but he needs time to develop due to his limited experience as a starter in college. Rivers could teach Trubisky how to become a professional.

Rivers is already 35-years-old and he is not getting any younger. Therefore, it makes sense for the Bolts to proactively seek his replacement. Still, they may find a good quarterback available in the second round too.

Will the Chargers draft Trubisky, Allen, Lamp, Hooker or Adams in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft? Tune in on April 27th to find out.

[Featured Image by Gregory Payan/AP Images]