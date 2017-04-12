Why Is Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk’s Baby Name French? Sports Illustrated Model Not Having Son In 2017

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have tried their best to keep their baby news off the rumor mills, but it looks like that will be impossible. The Sports Illustrated model and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor have been expecting a baby for months now, and she is finally here: Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, ladies and gentleman.

The baby arrived early in April, which puts her squarely an Aries sign in the astrological charts. According to Astrology, those born under this sign are often referred to as “the pioneers of the zodiac” for their “fearless trek into the unknown that often wins the day.” Aries are also known for their energy and dynamic character, “leading people along with its charm and charisma.”

Considering Lea’s father is Bradley Cooper and her mother is Irina Shayk, she certainly will not have problems luring people to her side with her charisma and beauty.

One of the biggest questions that the fans have in their minds is the meaning behind Bradley and Irina’s baby name. While it’s very common for modern couples to give two last names to their child, it seems a little strange that the name has a French influence. Considering that neither of them is French, the fans are waiting to hear what the meaning behind such a unique name may be.

One speculation is that the baby may have been conceived in France, in particular near the Seine river in Paris. The 42-year-old actor has often visited the Sports Illustrated model in France for Paris Fashion Week, so it’s very likely that the miracle has taken place near the iconic river.

Another guess is that it is in reference to a family member or friend that had a big impact on their lives.

It is also worth noting that the baby’s name includes Irina’s professional name and not her real name. Before she got famous, the Sports Illustrated model went by the name of Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova, which reflects her east European origins. Giving her professional name to her baby girl shows that she accepts the self-made part of herself, rather than what was given to her.

Whatever the meaning behind the baby’s name, Lea de Seine will not have a problem fitting into a bunch of babies born in the new millennium having quirky names.

Despite the fact that this is her first pregnancy and baby, Irina Shayk has successfully concealed any signs of motherhood from her Instagram page. Throughout her three trimesters, she has not posted a single baby bump picture, which many of her model friends like Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel have done, and she did not even mention her baby daddy in any of her news updates.

In fact, the latest picture she posted is just of herself in some editorial she shot, which reflects nothing of her current state as a new mother.

It’s likely that Irina was one of those women who do not boast a big baby bump during their pregnancy. When she was seen with her mother just last week, her belly was barely visible through the sweatshirt she was wearing.

“There are not many people who would cause a stir in a long-sleeved shirt and slippers,” reports Daily Mail.

“But Irina Shayk managed to do just that as she stocked up on strawberries at a farmers’ market in Los Angeles on Thursday. The famously plump-lipped beauty looked like she was having a whale of a time as she perused the merchandise with her jolly mother Olga by her side.”

Irina Shayk in long-sleeved shirt and slippers as she stocks up on strawberries with mother Olga | UK Daily Mail https://t.co/686YLMy57s — Toni Muskett (@ToniMuskett) March 31, 2017

But this certainly will not be the last time that she will be pregnant The sources have suggested that Bradley and Irina plan to grow their family.

“Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid — there will be a few more after this one,” an insider said according to UPI. “Both families are very happy.”

Do you think Irina will grow to be more public with her life as she continues her life with Bradley Cooper? Let us know in the comments below!

