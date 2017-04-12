Kim Kardashian Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s New Show And Blames Kris Jenner, Insiders Claim

Kim Kardashian is “extremely jealous” of Kylie Jenner’s new spin-off reality series and allegedly blames their mother and manager Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner’s fame has been growing exponentially over the past few years. Between her best-selling lip kits, expanding cosmetics line, and super-popular Instagram and her upcoming summer spin-off series Life of Kylie, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is easily becoming the most famous family member.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

According to Hollywood Life, Jenner’s increasing following is not sitting well with her older sister Kim Kardashian. The 36-year-old reality star is apparently so used to being the center of attention that she is feeling jealous over all of the attention her 19-year-old sister is getting.

“Kim is really not feeling Kylie and her ability to make money hand over fist and she’s blaming Kris [Jenner]!”

Insiders claim that Kris is giving Kylie a ton of attention lately and that she is seen as the new “golden child,” which is annoying Kim and making her “extremely jealous.”

“Kim is used to Kris and her sisters sucking up to her and being the center of their world and the press, but that’s been taken over by Kylie!”

#nationalsiblingday A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Kim allegedly just wants some recognition from Kris for her hard work. She feels like she “put her family on her back and turned each one of them into a household name” and that they should all be “thanking her daily.”

“Instead, she feels like she’s being fazed out by Kylie’s fame and her ability to make money so easily and blames Kris for making everything so effortless for Kylie. When Kim was coming up, she had to do everything herself. Kylie will never know the real struggle.”

La Familia A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian doesn’t seem to be threatened by her younger sister’s exponentially growing fame.

The 32-year-old reality star opened up to RS Magazine where she chatted about everything marriage, body image, her relationship with her former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner, and Kim Kardashian’s horrific robbery.

It’s going to be a good day in my @goodamerican Good Legs Fray???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Khloe defended her sister, Kim, saying that it enrages her when people blame her sister for the robbery.

“[Kim] is one of the strongest women I’ve ever met. We’re not people who sit in sorrow if something bad happens and go, ‘Woe is me.’ “We take these experiences and try to help somebody else with them, or just make sure they don’t happen again.”

Khloe actually credited Kris Jenner for reassembling the entire family’s security teams after the robbery.

“My mom knows everybody and she’ll literally get the Secret Service to protect us because we’re her children. That’s also a benefit of having your mom as your manager — my mom, who’s brilliant in her field.”

Kendall where u at? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:10pm PST

Do you think Kim Kardashian needs to be worried about Kylie Jenner taking her place? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

