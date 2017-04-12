Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Withhold Honeymoon Baby News, ‘Jill & Jessa: Counting On’ Star Not Pregnant?

Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have been hit with pregnancy rumors just four months after their wedding. However, the stars of Jill & Jessa: Counting On have yet to confirm or deny the rumors, choosing to keep their fans in suspense as they work on the new season of the TLC show. Is Jinger pregnant with honeymoon baby or is she not pregnant?

The fans are waiting for any baby news update from the Duggars or the Vuolos, but it looks like they may have to wait until the new season of Jill & Jessa: Counting On gets released. Right now, they may have to fend for themselves, discussing about Jinger’s potential pregnancy on Facebook and other social media websites.

A follower recently commented on Jeremy Vuolo’s most recent Facebook update, mining for answers on the state of Jinger.

“No baby on the way?” April Perry Waters commented. “I mean you have been married for awhile now?????”

Another follower by the name of Amy L Brown said, “There was a photo posted somewhere on FB with a picture of her that looked like it. Normally she’s so thin but not in the picture.”

The most common response to whether Jinger is pregnant has been to wait and see what the couple reveals.

“They are Enjoying each other for now give them that,” Anita Rivas wrote. “Babys I’m sure will come down the road.”

If Jinger Duggar is indeed pregnant, it is very likely that she conceived this baby during their honeymoon to Australia and New Zealand. Normally, Duggars do not announce their pregnancy at least after the first trimester. Considering that it only has been four months since she came back to the U.S., Jinger may wait a while before she drops the bomb.

In fact, the word on the street is that she is keeping the big news a secret until the new season of Jill & Jessa: Counting On hits the TV screens across the U.S.

“Jinger and Jeremy are keeping the news under wraps to promote the upcoming season of Counting On,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “No one would be surprised if they moved back to Arkansas to be with her family.”

One of the reasons why so many of Duggar family fans are speculating whether Jinger is pregnant is because of a picture she uploaded on her Instagram. The photo does show that her belly is looking fuller than usual, either because she is expecting or because she had a delicious meal with the friend in the picture.

Some fans were prudent enough to give her benefit of the doubt.

“Y’all really shouldn’t just assume that she’s pregnant,” a commenter by the name of Chloemidkid wrote. “If she’s not that will end up with a lot of embarrassment for you and will come across as an insult to Jinger. You look beautiful Jinger! 🙂 Hope you and Jeremy are doing well and enjoying life.”

Another reason that Jinger Duggar’s fans are so quick to assume she is pregnant is because she and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have been particularly handsy before they got married. They were so open about their PDA that they even had to justify it for themselves in the news.

“Jinger and I are both very affectionate. It means a lot to have an arm around or something, and that’s how we express our affection,” Jeremy said, according to Us Weekly. “We have a clean conscience as long as it’s not leading us to impurity.”

Meanwhile, they are happy enough to be around other babies. They even returned to Arkansas to see their new nephew!

Do you think Jinger and Jeremy will be the first ones to greet in a honeymoon baby? Or do you think the fans have to wait a while to see her pregnant? Let us know in the comments section below!

