‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer: When, Where, And How To Watch The First Footage

The very first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally set to be released at the end of this week, which is a moment that fans of the franchise have been waiting a ridiculously long time for.

But when can we actually expect to see the first footage for Star Wars: The Last Jedi? What time of the day will it be available to those of us that aren’t at Star Wars Celebration, where it’s due to premiere? Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the very first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

What day: The teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will air for the first time on Friday April 14. It will debut during The Last Jedi panel at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, which is being held to bring brand new information regarding the franchise and its future to fans, while also celebrating its illustrious past, too.

This Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel won’t just include the airing of the footage, though. That’s because Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, and The Last Jedi’s writer and director Rian Johnson will also be present, while a hoard of other “special guests” are due to to be present, too. We can only imagine that this includes one, some or all of Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, or Kelly Marie Tran.

What time: The panel for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to run between 11am and 12:30pm (Eastern Standard Time) on Friday April 14. The teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be shown live in the hall in Orlando at 12:01pm EST. Those of us that aren’t able to attend the event can take solace in the fact that it’s being live-streamed on the official Star Wars website, while you can also watch it on the official Star Wars YouTube channel, at the same time, too.

When will it be uploaded online: We’re still not completely sure about the answer to this question. Previous teasers and trailers for Star Wars films that have premiered at conventions have actually taken a few days and even weeks to be uploaded online. So those of you that are eager to see the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi should probably make sure to watch the footage when it’s live-streamed on the official website and YouTube channel.

When will the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer air in cinemas: Those of you waiting to see the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi up on the big-screen don’t have too much longer to wait. That’s because the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be attached and shown before Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, which will hit cinemas on May 5. If Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 isn’t your ideal film, then you could wait until Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is released into cinemas. You’ll only have a few more weeks to wait, too, as the fifth installment to the nautical adventure will be in cinemas on May 26.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi marks the eighth installment to the Star Wars Skywalker saga, as well as the follow-up to The Force Awakens. It also promises to be a rather emotional affair for fans of the franchise, too, as Carrie Fisher died in December 2016, and the blockbuster will mark one of her final ever performances on the big-screen.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will finally be released into cinemas on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]