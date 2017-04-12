‘Star Wars: Battlefront 2’ Trailer Leaks, Confirms All Eras Plus Campaign Twist, Jedi And Sith

It appears Star Wars fans will get their wish with Battlefront 2. A trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter leaked Tuesday evening that revealed much of Electronic Arts’ and DICE’s plans for the sequel in both the campaign and multiplayer categories.

Disney has its annual Star Wars celebration planned to start Thursday, April 13. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 was to be featured on Friday, but that has been spoiled tremendously now.

The 30-second Star Wars: Battlefront 2 teaser trailer leaked to Vimeo (via NeoGAF) and confirmed much of what Electronic Arts announced during a recent earnings call covered by the Inquisitr. The game’s multiplayer will cover all three eras – the original trilogy, the prequels, and the current sequels.

“We’ve listened closely to our passionate Star Wars Battlefront community and have expanded our existing game with more great content and experiences since its launch. As that game continues to thrive, we have also heard our players’ desire for even more depth and progression,” Wilson stated at the time in a transcript via Seeking Alpha.

“Our next Star Wars Battlefront will be even bigger, taking players into more locations and allowing them to play with more heroes and characters across multiple Star Wars eras. There will be new ways to play, including an all-new single-player campaign and much, much more that we are excited to share with our players in the months ahead.”

The trailer shows multiplayer battles taking place on returning planets, such as Hoth, plus all new locations like Takodana from Force Awakens. A non-identifiable Empire location was also shown along with Rebel heroes and Empire villains across eras. The prequel era Sith Lord Darth Maul is featured with his double lightsaber preparing to duel Yoda. Meanwhile, Rey is shown running through the woods, and Kylo Ren gives his signature head turn.

There are some gameplay elements confirmed from the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 trailer as well. Space battles will feature prominently along with the return of in-atmosphere dogfights. Additionally, the Tauntaun from Empire Strikes Back will apparently be rideable and can attack enemy Stormtroopers with a charging headbutt attack.

The single-player campaign tease might be the most interesting and harkens back to the days of LucasArts’ Tie Fighter game. Based on the trailer, players will take the role of a female Tie Fighter pilot for the Empire and First Order. It is shown she was on Endor when the second Death Star was destroyed by the Rebellion. She escapes with some of the Empire’s forces and appears to be there for the formation of the First Order.

How her story plays out will be determined by the Jade Raymond (Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs) led Motive Studios. DICE is focusing largely on the multiplayer side of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 while Motive takes charge of crafting a campaign that fans clamored for with the 2015 release.

There are two things that are also made abundantly clear with the Battlefront 2 teaser trailer. First, Sony has the marketing deal with Disney for the game once again. It’s unknown at this time if this will lead to any timed-exclusive or exclusive content, however. Additionally, heroes from the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be playable. The catch is Electronic Arts will is asking you to pre-order the game to acquire them, either as an early unlock or some other mechanism.

The 2015 Battlefront was praised for its graphics and sound that captured the look and feel of the Star Wars films but was heavily criticized in almost all other areas. Specifically, the game was hit hard for the lack of a campaign, shallow multiplayer content, and the lack of space battles. Electronic Arts and DICE slowly rectified these criticisms through DLC, but the damage was already done. It does not appear either plan to repeat the same errors.

