‘Riverdale’ Season 1 Finale: Which Cast Member Will Die In Episode 10 — KJ Apa Or Cole Sprouse?

Rumor says there will be more deaths in the Riverdale Season 1 finale, and now Executive Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has said there is enough substance in such rumors. This means Jason Blossom is not the only cast member to die in the Archie comics drama. According to Aguirre-Sacasa, viewers should expect more people to die by the end of the season in Episode 10. Will KJ Apa die or Cole Sprouse?

The season started with the mysterious death of Jason Blossom, played by Trevor Stines. He died under mysterious circumstances after he had fallen from a boat into Sweetwater River on July 4th. However, fans have to witness more deaths, and Aguirre-Sacasa believes that death will be used to build the background for the next season. Lee Toland Krieger, who directed the pilot, will direct the Season 1 finale, “Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend.”

4 of my faves! So lucky to have them in #Riverdale, bringing these iconic characters to life! See why this Thurs on #cw. INCREDIBLE acting! pic.twitter.com/d95MIpk7uQ — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 11, 2017

The season finale is supposed to feature the “biggest set piece by far.” It will have Archie hiding his feelings about his parents’ divorce. Betty will throw a surprise birthday party for Jughead. Veronica is in two minds, thinking whether she should take part in the deposition to help her Dad get released, according to the official synopsis. However, the official synopsis does not talk about the death Aguirre-Sacasa discussed.

“Yes, there is truth to that rumor.”

“If the rumored death happens, it would go to set up season 2,” the executive producer said.

“It has all the different elements that are great about the show combined into one, meaning there’s music in it, there’s romance, there’s suspense and horror.”

According to Aguirre-Sacasa, the Riverdale Season 1 finale will be the “ultimate Riverdale episode.” Interestingly, it is not revealed who is going to die in Episode 10. In fact, Aguirre-Sacasa has declined to give out any spoilers for the upcoming episode. According to Entertainment Weekly, the victim could be anybody among KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Luke Perry, and Skeet Ulrich.

Guys this episode is SO fun. Can’t wait for you to see it???????? pic.twitter.com/Dpr3lnHkmW — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) April 11, 2017

Riverdale fans have been speculating a lot about the Season 1 finale since Jason’s death. One of the theories says Jason is going to come back in Episode 10 as a zombie. The basis of the theory might be “Afterlife with Archie,” where Jughead becomes a zombie. Interestingly, it was Aguirre-Sacasa who wrote the 2013 comic book, where Sabrina the Teenage Witch casts a wrong spell on Hot Dog and turns it into a zombie. Hot Dog bites Jughead, who becomes a zombie. Aguirre-Sacasa earlier confirmed that the zombie theory could be true.

“There’s a chance that happens.”

According to Aguirre-Sacasa, Easter eggs were deliberately included in Riverdale Season 1. However, it is obvious that he is unable to deny or confirm anything for sure. However, he confirmed to Entertainment Weekly earlier that there would be a “big genre element” in the next season.

“If season 1 is a murder mystery, it won’t necessarily be another murder mystery,” he said.

“We’re telling, for us, kind of the best version of a murder mystery: Who killed Jason Blossom?”

a lil preview of episode 10 a la cheronica???? thursday at 9/8c #Riverdale https://t.co/DCYgEwXVCq — Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) April 11, 2017

Aguirre-Sacasa might be eager to include some supernatural elements in the TV series. Meanwhile, it is unclear who will die in the finale and whether it has anything to do with the zombie version of Jason.

Riverdale Season 1 Episode 10 will air on April 13 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

