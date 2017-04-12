WWE News: Finn Balor Injured Again Last Night On ‘Raw,’ Return To Ring Unknown

It took over seven months of recovery for Finn Balor to return from his shoulder injury, but it only took one match for him to be put back on the shelf. The WWE Universe waited anxiously for his return to the ring t0 happen before WrestleMania 33. Unfortunately, the timing of his return forced WWE officials to keep him off the card, but the WWE Universe has been excited for the second coming of Balor after WrestleMania.

After almost eight months, Finn Balor returned to WWE television during the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw. He returned for a tag team bout with Seth Rollins in a winning effort against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. There was a lot of speculation about what direction Balor would take on Raw. Many fans believed he’d want to reclaim the WWE Universal Title that he never lost, but WWE had something else planned for him.

After a match with Jinder Mahal on Raw last night, Bray Wyatt emerged as the latest addition to the brand during the “Superstar Shake-up,” and he was targeted by Finn Balor. The prospect of Balor vs. Wyatt is a feud that the WWE Universe was immediately excited to see. However, some news has just broken that will be a huge issue for their upcoming feud and will be a roadblock for Finn Balor’s comeback on WWE television.

It’s being reported that Finn Balor suffered another injury during his match with Jinder Mahal last night on Raw. Mahal hit Balor with a few intense blows to head, which caused him to suffer a concussion as a result of the match. WWE has yet to make an announcement on the injury. That could mean it’s not serious, or the powers that be have no idea how long Balor will need to recover, so they are keeping things quiet for now.

Depending on Finn’s recovery time, the feud with Bray Wyatt could be postponed for some time. If not, the rivalry would likely need to be mostly on the microphone because Balor will be kept out of the ring for a few weeks or longer. WWE Payback is coming in less than three weeks, and WWE officials were likely hoping for Balor vs. Wyatt to be a huge match on the card, but all of that will depend on the severity of Balor’s injury.

It seems that few have worse luck than Finn Balor since debuting on WWE’s main roster. The WWE fans are completely behind him as a face, and it seemed like he’d be able to capitalize on the momentum after making his return to WWE television. If Balor misses significant time due to the concussion, WWE officials may not be willing to push him as a top babyface on Raw in the near future until he proves he can stay healthy.

As of right now, the most the WWE Universe can do is hope that Finn Balor’s recovery is quick and the feud with Bray Wyatt can continue as planned heading into WWE Payback. Since Brock Lesnar is on hiatus for a decent stretch of time, Balor won’t re-enter the Universal Championship picture just yet. However, it’s only a matter of time before he reclaims the title that he never lost and takes back his spot on top of the WWE ladder. It makes sense for WWE to book him in a strong feud before dropping him back into the title hunt.

WWE could run an angle where Balor is written off WWE television until the feud with Wyatt can continue, and he’s fully recovered from the concussion. The WWE Universe will be watching Balor over the next week, and his creative plans will be revealed later this week or during next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

[Featured Image by WWE]