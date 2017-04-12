WWE News: Fans Petition WWE To Fire Braun Strowman After Roman Reigns Attack & Ambulance Flip

After last night’s WWE Raw episode, some fans feel Braun Strowman went too far and want him fired from the company. The monster heel was shown on Monday night’s television program brutally attacking Roman Reigns backstage. The attack went all over the back parking garage area of the Long Island arena and resulted in Reigns needing medical attention. When it appeared Reigns was ready to be taken away by stretcher, Strowman attacked again. After the medical team loaded Reigns into the back of an ambulance, Braun Strowman flipped the ambulance over, adding more damage and destruction.

Apparently, there were a number of fans who were watching the show who felt Strowman’s actions went too far. It was since reported that Roman Reigns may be out of action for some time. While Braun’s attack was part of a storyline feud involving he and Roman Reigns, there are some fans who believe Strowman needs to be dealt with after what he did on Monday Night Raw. A petition has now been started online with a portion of fans trying to convince WWE to get rid of the monstrous heel from Raw‘s roster.

A fire Braun petition has now been started via the website Change.org with a description of what Strowman did on Monday’s show.

“To the WWE we the WWE Universe are not please with Strowman’s Actions tonight on Raw following his brutal attack on Roman Reigns. Me and a lot of the WWE Universe Want Strowman Fired effective immediately he crossed the line tonight following the attack on Roman and now Roman is in the hospital with injuries. If this is what you call Entertainment YOU Failed Miserably. I don’t care if he goes to SD Live We want him OFF of Raw or Fired from the WWE. I have been a fan of Raw for years and out of everything that I have seen happen this was by far the absolute Worst.”

A fan named Wendi Engelmeyer first started the petition, and as of this report, it had over 400 supporters on board. The petition needed just 80 more at the time of this report to reach its “goal.” While the cause seems noble in the eyes of a portion of fans, most of the WWE Universe realizes that what happened on the show did not actually hurt Reigns. It’s expected he’ll be back in action in the next couple of weeks, or at the very least by the WWE Payback 2017 pay-per-view at the end of this month.

Surprisingly, there weren’t many fans calling for an arrest of Randy Orton after his actions on SmackDown to “ignite” his feud and WrestleMania 33 match against Bray Wyatt. In that situation, Orton appeared on the big screen from Wyatt’s compound and doused the place in gasoline before he set it ablaze, claiming he was burning the burial area and remains of Sister Abigail. No real action was taken against Orton by either WWE or fans who felt it “went too far.”

Meanwhile, a more real petition was underway ahead of this one involving former WWE superstar and SmackDown Live commentator John Bradshaw Layfield. As Crave Online recently reported, fans were calling for WWE to #fireJBL on Twitter following recent allegations by more than a few former WWE talent that JBL subjected various workers to his bullying. The cause started up after the surprising absences from Mauro Ranallo, a SmackDown Live commentator who had been working with JBL.

Of the two scenarios, JBL is certainly more in need of disciplinary action from the WWE corporate heads based on the allegations from various stars. Braun Strowman’s discipline, if any, will be doled out by the Raw television General Manager Kurt Angle as repercussions in the storyline. With that said, it’s good to see there are passionate WWE fans out there, but sometimes the blending of what’s real versus what’s scripted gets too easily confused by some of the professional wrestling fans.

[Featured Image by WWE]