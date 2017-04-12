Khloe Kardashian Is Ready For Marriage, But Will Tristan Thompson Ever Propose?

Khloe Kardashian recently participated in an interview in which the high profile celebrity talked candidly about virtually every aspect of her life, discussing everything from her career to her sister Kim’s robbery to her thoughts on marriage. While this is certainly exciting news to Khloe’s millions of followers, boyfriend Tristan Thompson might not be too keen on the interview’s more intimate revelations, considering the youngest Kardashian has put Thompson on the spot with her not so subtle hints. As Khloe talks about her future and her dreams of a life with Tristan, her fans wait to see if Thompson will take the implications to heart and produce a ring and proposal.

Khloe Kardashian Talks Candidly About Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

In sharing her thoughts with Evening Standard, Khloe Kardashian spoke about her relationship with Tristan and revealed that she has envisioned a bright future with her current beau. She says she’s spent time thinking about starting a family, having children with Thompson, and even confesses that she and her significant other have spent time discussing that future together.

Khloe adds that she has had an opportunity to see Thompson as a father, as he does already have a four-month-old son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and says Tristan is excellent as a dad.

“I definitely want to be a mom,” says 32-year-old Khloe Kardashian. “But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

So, she’s patient with waiting for parenthood to happen naturally, but even that seems to be jumping the gun. Ms. Kardashian wants to be a bride first and, as her interview suggests, she definitely feels ready for that big day.

“Yes, I would [accept if he proposed],” Khloe confessed. “[I’ve] never been in this type of love.”

Khloe Jumps To Defend Kim Kardashian Over Robbery Rumors

If being robbed at gunpoint isn’t bad enough, Entertainment Tonight reports that Kim has come under scrutiny with some of her harshest critics suggesting Kim herself was to blame for the crime. Khloe is quick to come to her big sister’s defense, when she hears such gossip, or worse, that the eldest Kardashian daughter staged the entire thing.

Khloe Kardashian says talk like that makes her angry and says that nobody, regardless of economic status, deserves to be victimized by criminals the way Kim was by her armed robbers. She adds that the robbery only served to prove that Kim is much stronger than most people really expect.

“[Kim] is one of the strongest women I’ve ever met. We’re not people who sit in sorrow if something bad happens and go, ‘Woe is me,'” Ms. Kardashian says of her family.

Speaking of family, Khloe also talked about the strained relationship she has had with Caitlyn Jenner, formerly her stepfather Bruce Jenner, and says the media misconstrued much of what happened between them. The revelation that Bruce was transitioning to Cait was a shock to Khloe, but not because she objected to the decision. Ms. Kardashian explains that her only problem was the way in which she learned about Bruce’s decision.

“It’s not that I’m angry that Bruce was transitioning to Caitlyn,” the youngest Kardashian sibling explained, “[but rather because] I didn’t appreciate how it was handled and how we found out more in the media than from Cait.”

Khloe added that she recognizes it has been a difficult situation for everyone, including Cait herself. Ms. Kardashian feels empathy for everyone in her extended Jenner family and adds that she has always tried to be supportive of what Kendall and Kylie have been going through.

