Animal Adventure Park: Does Latest Update Indicate April The Giraffe Is Any Closer To Giving Birth?

April the giraffe still hasn’t had her calf yet, but Animal Adventure Park is optimistic the birth will be sooner than later. She’s showing more signs all the time that she’s about to pop. How soon is soon?

According to the Tuesday, April 11, evening update on April, Animal Adventure Park reveals that today was more of the same for the 15-year-old pregnant giraffe.

“April’s condition remains the same: happy, big and beautiful. She enjoyed extended yard time today in the warm weather and sun.”

There wasn’t much else the park had to share other than to say that April and Oliver enjoyed their new enrichment gift, a food tube that has hay sticking out of holes for them to munch on.

Tuesday morning’s update on April the giraffe indicated more physical changes in preparation for the birth of her calf.

“There is ‘wetness’ around the back end, which is likely due to tail swishing of discharge.”

In observing April on the live cam Tuesday, she was slower in her pacing and did venture outside in the yard at times. She and Oliver did their share of visiting in their pens as well. At one point, April was affectionately rubbing her long neck against Oliver before he walked back in his own stall.

April the giraffe: Live stream and latest updates as giraffe ‘READY’ to give BIRTH#giraffewatch #aprilthegiraffehttps://t.co/kwy8lQVtiy pic.twitter.com/A8SNPxVnG9 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 11, 2017

Slightly less people were watching April on Tuesday than normal. The hype surrounding her calf’s birth is plateauing somewhat since each passing day means no new baby giraffe. It’s bound to happen, but April isn’t giving her fans clear signs about when she’s going to give birth.

A picture speaks a thousand words. #AprilTheGiraffe pic.twitter.com/CNtgrI81Fz — April the Giraffe (@ApriltheGiraff1) April 4, 2017

April’s followers are getting more impatient — wanting April to have her baby giraffe NOW. The humorous tweet above shows just how April must feel, and that if she could talk, she’d love to get this over with, too!

Everyone hopes to be watching Animal Adventure Park’s live cam when April finally gives birth. The live streaming has been listed several times as one of YouTube’s top trending videos. At any given time over 150,000 people are watching April in her stall eating, ambling, scratching, laying down, or visiting with Oliver. Fans get their hopes up whenever she extends her neck out and raises her tail. She’s managed to fool viewers many times into thinking she’s going into active labor. Even staff at Animal Adventure Park have wondered a time or two if she’s about to have her calf.

April’s past three calves were born quickly when she gave birth, according to park owner Jordan Patch. As the Washington Post recapped on April 7, Patch told ABC’s Good Morning America that he suspected April was going to give birth that weekend.

“April has progressed significantly overnight and, by all means, today is not the day to stop watching. We are there. We are close. All signs are go.”

On top of all that, a certain amount of people are throwing the dreaded term “fake news” around as if April isn’t actually pregnant. Animal Adventure Park has been quick to defend themselves against naysayers. Last week a report by E! News and other outlets caught the attention of the park and Jordan reacted to the speculations about April’s pregnancy being a hoax.

“Yes, we are aware of the malicious and irresponsible reporting of an online story from a TV Channel of the same network as a prior “whoops”, that is once again (this is their second misstep), spreading and promoting rumors, suggesting we are lying and defrauding the world and the pregnancy is a hoax. Anyone with eyes and sense can see April is with calf. #Fakenews is REAL.”

Are you surprised at how long it’s taking April to have her baby giraffe? Do you think she’ll give birth soon?

[Featured Image by Byelikova Oksana/Shutterstock]