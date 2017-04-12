‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Bombshell: Phyllis Beds Best Friend’s Son After Billy Rejection

New The Young and The Restless spoilers predict Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) will get another shot at bedding Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) but when that turns bad, she’ll wind up in the arms of Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall). How does this happen and what will Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman) think of her BFF sleeping with her son?

Gina Tognoni And Jason Thompson Tease Fans

A new video by Global News in Canada offered the big The Young and The Restless spoilers tease that “Phyllis and Billy reunite the 17th of this month” and that came straight from Gina Tognoni who was featured in the video with Jason Thompson when the duo was in Calgary, Canada for a promotional event. Jason added, “We will revisit this affair on the 17th.”

Gina added, “And then we’ll see where it goes” but is The Young and The Restless fooling fans with a bait and switch? It seems very likely this is just a tease based on current events happening on the show. Plus, Billy is on a journey back to his family and, more importantly, back into the arms of ex-wife Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

Lauren angling for a Phyllis and Scott hook up is so bizarre and ridic, BUT these scenes are so cute, and fun, that idc. #YR #phauren pic.twitter.com/R9FyFB1SMO — christina ree (@VintageMarieeee) April 11, 2017

Phyllis Is At A Low Point

On Tuesday’s The Young and The Restless, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) rejected Phyllis’ dinner invitation and then on Wednesday’s Y&R, after Phyllis walks in on Jack comforting Gloria Bardwell (Judith Chapman), Jack takes her to task for being judgy. Jack tells Phyllis they are single consenting adults, aren’t hurting anyone, and don’t need to apologize to anyone.

That puts Phyllis in her place and then she heads over to see Lauren on Wednesday’s The Young and The Restless who encourages Phyllis to get back in the game. Shockingly, Lauren even mentions she should consider dating her son Scott. Phyllis scoffs at the suggestion but things might change soon when Phyllis finds herself at an even lower point after another rejection on top of the one she got from Jack.

Billy’s Mind Is On Vikki, Not Phyllis

The Young and The Restless spoilers promise Billy has been working hard at Brash & Sassy and in his off time to show Victoria he’s a new man. He’s not outright pursuing her, but Billy has made it clear it’s Victoria he wants and he’s doing everything to get things back to good. The last thing he needs is another entanglement with Phyllis to wreck a reunion with Vikki.

Other The Young and The Restless spoilers from CBS say Victoria pushes Billy away by the end of the week and that will set the stage for Billy and Phyllis to “revisit their affair” as the two actors revealed on the Canadian news program. No matter how steamy it gets, Billy will shut it down and reject Phyllis and that hits her hard and she’s feeling pretty vulnerable.

That towel will not last long – Scotty looks much better in terry cloth than anything else I've seen him wear on #YR pic.twitter.com/soAmKY6cqj — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) April 11, 2017

Phyllis And Scott Get Drunk And Then…

Scott already has the feeling, according to upcoming The Young and The Restless spoilers from Soap Central, his mom Lauren is trying to set him up with Phyllis. Other new spoilers have Phyllis and Scott sharing a drink and then overindulging which results in a kiss. Soap Central says “sparks fly” when they kiss and another scene shows even more heat.

A new The Young and The Restless spoilers video from CBS reveals Phyllis knocking at the door and Scott answers in a towel and he’s looking buff and sexy, still wet from the shower. With Phyllis’ self-esteem at an all-time low, it seems inevitable that the towel will hit the floor and the two of them will hit the sheets. At least he’s not a married man and Phyllis is single, so that’s a good thing.

Can Phyllis Forget Billy?

The Young and The Restless spoilers have shown us Phyllis continues to be haunted by memories of her passionate sex sessions with Billy. Perhaps shagging Scott will cleanse her brain of her desire for Billy – or maybe not. While Lauren is open to a romance between Phyllis and Scott, there’s little doubt she’d be furious if Phyllis pulled a hump and dump on her precious son.

We’ll have to wait and see how the Scotty and Phyllis dynamic plays out according to these new The Young and The Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Danny Moloshok/AP Images]