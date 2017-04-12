‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Spoilers: Why Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Won’t See Eye To Eye

Warning: The following article might contain SPOILERS to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So those of you that don’t want the film to possibly be ruined shouldn’t read ahead. Instead, click on one of The Inquisitr‘s many other fine Star Wars articles.

With Star Wars Celebration now just a couple of days away, fans of the franchise are counting down the hours until a myriad of new information regarding its future is finally released. Some news has reportedly already started to leak, though, and the first bit regarding Star Wars: The Last Jedi is heart-breaking.

Not just because the information involves Carrie Fisher, who tragically passed away at the end of 2016. But also because it alleges that her character Princess Leia and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker won’t see eye-to-eye in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. They haven’t fallen out, though. It’s just that they don’t actually share any scenes together in the film.

This speculation was made in a brand-new podcast from Making Star Wars, whose sources have claimed that there will be absolutely no contact between the two siblings in The Last Jedi. If this does prove to be true then, because of Carrie Fisher’s passing, it is unlikely that we will ever see the characters in the same Star Wars scene again.

After host Jason Ward admitted that, according to his insiders, the scenes depicting Luke Skywalker’s reunion with Chewbacca and R2-D2 left viewers “teary eyed,” it was then noted that Luke and Leia don’t get to see each other in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Jason Ward had various other details to make regarding Star Wars: The Last Jedi during the recording of his Making Star Wars podcast, too.

“Luke’s journey in the this film is kind of an emotional film. It would have been nice to see Han Solo and Luke Skywalker and Leia altogether again. I don’t think he has a lightsaber in the movie. Or not for most of it, if he does.”

Of course, at the moment, this is all purely speculation. In fact, we can expect to learn more concrete information regarding the future of the Star Wars franchise, in particular, what it holds for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, over the next few days when Star Wars Celebration unfolds in Orlando. We can, at the very least, expect to see the first trailer for The Last Jedi over the course of the event, while those not in attendance will be happy to know that the clip will be released online soon after, too.

This isn’t the first time that footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi has premiered, though. That occurred at the Disney shareholders annual meeting in Denver, Colorado, last month. This clip even saw the first words in the film revealed. According to the Los Angeles Times, before screening the footage Disney CEO Bob Iger decided to address the audience.

“We make a point of revealing very little from our upcoming Star Wars films. We want to keep them secret. But we’re making an exception today. We’re going to show you an exclusive first look at what happens right after that scene, and that lightsaber being handed to its rightful owner.”

The footage then showed Luke asking Rey, “Who are you?” before Rey then hands him her lightsaber. Bob Iger also took this moment to pay an emotional tribute to Carrie Fisher, too.

“Carrie Fisher has been an iconic part in this franchise from the very beginning. We all miss her. She had great talent and wit. We’re proud that this movie coming up is part of her legacy.”

We’ll get to see what Star Wars: The Last Jedi actually entails when the blockbuster is finally released on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]