WWE News: Full Recap Of All Superstar Shake-Up Moves After Tonight’s ‘SmackDown’ – 13 Superstars Leave ‘Raw’

Last night on Monday Night Raw, the Superstar Shake-Up saw 11 superstars head over to Team Red but on Tuesday evening, it was time for SmackDown Live to get theirs. It did not take long for Team Blue to unveil their very first roster addition, and it was a big one as United States Champion Kevin Owens opened the show with a new suit and a cleanly shaven face. Now, let’s take a look at the full results from night two of the Superstar Shake-Up.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Kevin Owens headed out to the ring with a brand new look on a brand new show. This move was rather expected since Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose headed to Monday Night Raw last night.

Things turned interesting immediately as the second move was announced shortly after and it was one of Owens’ arch enemies Sami Zayn. This led to a main event Triple Threat between Zayn, AJ Styles, and Baron Corbin to determine the number one contender for the U.S. Title.

While Team Red ended up with former women’s champion Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, Team Blue received some pretty nice replacements.

Yes, Charlotte Flair is now looking to capture another women’s title, but this time on SmackDown Live. Right before the announcement that The Queen would be on Tuesday nights, Shane McMahon revealed that Tamina Snuka was back from injury and a new member of Team Blue.

As the night went on, SmackDown Live ended up getting some very talented superstars from Raw as The Shining Stars, Rusev and Lana, Jinder Mahal, and Sin Cara all switched brands. Sin Cara’s move means that there is no chance of a Lucha Dragons reunion after Kalisto headed to Raw last night.

While not confirmed, Mahal’s move may have been one added since last night. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Mahal actually delivered a forearm shot to Finn Balor during a Raw match which resulted in a serious concussion. It isn’t known how long Balor will be out, but WWE was likely not happy with the stiff shot.

The final move was one of the biggest as SmackDown Live ended up having The New Day join their brand during the Superstar Shake-Up. Big E and Xavier Woods will join the tag division right away while Kofi Kingston will be out for some time due to an injury suffered at the hands of The Revival a week ago.

Here is the final list of Superstar Shake-Up moves for SmackDown Live to Raw:

Kevin Owens – United States Champion

Sami Zayn

Charlotte Flair

Tamina Snuka

The New Day – Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods

Jinder Mahal

Sin Cara

The Shining Stars – Primo, Epico

Rusev

Lana

One more interesting thing of note is that Owens will defend his title against Raw‘s Chris Jericho at Payback in a few weeks. It was announced tonight that the winner of that match will be the superstar that ends up as a member of SmackDown Live.

It may be hard to figure out which WWE brand ended up ahead after the past two nights, but both shows are better off because of it.

WWE was able to freshen up things on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live without having to go to all of the trouble with a full-on draft. The Superstar Shake-Up was a bit of an easy and exciting way for the two brands to get new looks and provide brand new match-ups. Team Red may seem to be the overall winner, but Team Blue really did get some very talented and exciting names for their roster.

[Featured Image by WWE]