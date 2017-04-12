Superman Tyler Hoechlin Will Return To ‘Supergirl,’ But Not To Save The Day

Supergirl producers have shared the news that Tyler Hoechlin will be reprising his role as Superman on the series, though they promise that Clark Kent’s alter ego won’t be stealing Melissa Benoist’s thunder as the Girl of Steel. In fact, the Supergirl showrunners took the opportunity to explain how this version of Superman is something very different from that seen in the films with the late and iconic Christopher Reeve or Henry Cavill’s recent version of Metropolis’ savior. Additionally, the Supergirl bosses tease what else will happen with the character played by Benoist in the Season 2 finale.

Superman Returns To Supergirl, But Kara Danvers Is Still The M.V.P.

E! News revealed that Tyler Hoechlin would again be returning to Supergirl in the season finale, reprising a role he first took on when the DC Entertainment series moved from CBS to the CW network. At the time, Supergirl showrunners promised Superman would play a minimal role in Supergirl, because they didn’t want the character to upstage the role played by Melissa Benoist. Keeping true to their word, this will only be Hoechlin’s second appearance as Superman in the series.

Tyler joined the cast of Supergirl as Kara’s now older cousin in the season premiere to help the National City hero stop a wayward LexCorp space vessel, but also appeared in a consecutive episode. Having Superman depart of his own accord in that episode left the door open for the Man of Steel to return in future episodes, an option that the Supergirl producers are now planning to take advantage of without sidelining Melissa Benoist as the primary superhero.

“We very cognizant of not wanting him to come in and steal her thunder, so this Superman that we designed was something that you really haven’t seen too much of,” Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said. “Usually when you see Superman, even when it’s in the Christopher Reeve movie or Man of Steel or Lois & Clark, he’s just starting out and we wanted to show Superman who’s been doing this for a decade and has gotten really, really good at it.”

Tyler Hoechlin Isn’t Trying To Steal Melissa Benoist’s Thunder

While Supergirl remains Melissa Benoist’s show, Comicbook reports that the CW bosses have expressed feeling happy with having Hoechlin on the set, suggesting that the former Teen Wolf actor has shown a real sense of professionalism and dedication to his craft. They add that Hoechlin brought something special to Supergirl, so they look forward to more opportunities to work with the actor.

Kreisberg adds that Tyler was originally brought in as a supporting character, someone who could be a relative, friend, and mentor all rolled into one for the Melissa Benoist character, but now their views of Superman on the CW series has evolved into something more.

“We simultaneously wanted to have a Superman who was relatable and fun and sort of everything that you remember about Superman from your childhood that was great, while also, at the same time, de-mystifying him a little bit,” says the Supergirl boss.

Tyler Hoechlin has expressed similar thoughts about his role as Superman on the sophomore CW series, stressing the point that it has never been his intention to overshadow the Benoist character. Tyler hopes that, by bringing his version of Superman to National City, he can actually enhance Supergirl in some ways.

“It’s called Supergirl, and Melissa has done such a great job,” says Mr. Hoechlin. “For him, it’s always about building her up and being there to impart wisdom when he can and support her when he can, but in no way try to make her feel like she’s not capable of doing anything that he could do.”

Supergirl returns on Monday, April 24, on the CW network.

