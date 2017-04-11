Sheryl Crow On ‘Losing Faith’ In America, As She Joins The Outlaw Music Festival

Sheryl Crow is very outspoken, whether through her chart-topping songs or through her participation in bringing change to political and social issues, but that doesn’t mean she’s comfortable with the current free-for-all going on in the online community. Crow says she’s especially not happy with the way that divisive exchange of insults and hateful speech has filtered into the political arena, as she explains her feeling that the freedom of speech should be limited in some circumstances. Sheryl, who has been added to the Outlaw Music Festival line-up, urges America to work together for common goals.

Sheryl Crow Explains Why She Has Lost Faith In America

Page Six reports that Sheryl Crow’s disdain for the American political structure and the public’s political views, in general, started with the recent campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The singer/songwriter was so put off by what she saw going on with televised debates and online exchanges that she started a petition on Change.org to have the election process shortened.

Sheryl began feeling disgusted with the divisive language used all too commonly, particularly with a greater focus on name calling and bullying than on real issues.

“I felt like it was becoming so hateful that I had to watch to make sure my kids didn’t pick up the remote and turn the TV on,” says Ms. Crow.

From there, Sheryl goes on to describe what she feels had become the real problem and it’s a much wider disease than just an election season battle of insults. Crow says she still sees a problem with social media and the ability for anyone and everyone to speak what’s on their minds without a fear of consequences. She says people can say things to others that have previously been far too horrible to speak because the internet allows people to speak without empathy or compassion.

This inability to connect inspired Sheryl Crow to write her latest album, Be Myself, which will be a return to the artist’s rock and roll roots, after two albums in which she explored her country music and jazz interests. More than returning to rock, Crow’s Be Myself explores themes of connecting with one another and stepping back into the real world.

“The whole album is very informed by the atmosphere, which is very chaotic, very vitriolic, a lot of fear that was really in the ether while we were making this record,” says Sheryl.

Crow adds that the album was a kind of release for her, after the election of Donald Trump, because the election left her feeling lost and alienated from her fellow Americans.

“Halfway There,” Crow’s first single off of the new album is one of the more politically charged songs on the new LP, but it doesn’t take sides. Instead, Sheryl’s lyrics call for all people, democrat and republican, to come together and create a force for change.

“You may not be an environmentalist and I might be, but at the end of the day, don’t we all want the same thing for our kids?” says Ms. Crow.

“We want a healthy future that is secure. And we have to figure out a way to communicate with reason and a modicum of decorum at least.”

Sheryl Crow To Join An All-Star Line-Up At The Outlaw Music Festival

For those interested in catching Sheryl Crow live, Billboard reports she’ll be adding her distinctive sound to a line-up of some of music’s biggest names, such as Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at this year’s Outlaw Music Festival. The event, organized by Willie Nelson himself, is to begin on July 1 and Ms. Crow is billed to appear at all six stops of the traveling show.

Mr. Nelson says last year’s Scranton event was such a big success that he wanted to expand it as a traveling musical festival for this year and, from there, it may continue to grow.

Tickets for this year’s Outlaw Music Festival go on sale on Friday, April 21 and will be available to the general public. Below is a listing of Outlaw Music Festival show dates with venues and scheduled acts, though Billboard reports that more artists will be added to the schedules.

July 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Shrine on Airline

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

More TBA

July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sheryl Crow

The Avett Brothers

Hayes Carll

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 6 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 8 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Sheryl Crow

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 16 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

My Morning Jacket

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Sheryl Crow will release By Myself on April 21.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]