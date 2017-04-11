‘Overwatch’ Uprising Event Now Live With Co-Op Brawl, Major Lucio Changes On PC, PS4, Xbox One

Fight alongside teammates in an effort to stop a past omnic unrest in the latest Overwatch event. The Uprising event is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, offering players new skins, emotes, highlight introductions, and more in limited time Uprising Loot Boxes. Collectors will need to act quickly, though, because Uprising and its new cosmetics will be retired on May 1.

Like the player versus environment brawl that was introduced during the Halloween event, the new co-op brawl in Uprising lets a team of four fight robots in different difficulties. The mission gives players a chance to relive Tracer’s first mission as she works alongside veteran members to suppress the omnic revolt.

Also similar to the Junkenstein’s Revenge mission during the Halloween Terror event, players are restricted to playing as one of four heroes. In the Uprising mission, players take up arms as Mercy, Reinhardt, Torbjorn, and Tracer according to the Overwatch website. However, a second and separate option to play the Uprising mission is available that lets players choose any hero this time around.

“Experience a pivotal moment in history from before the fall of Overwatch. Join a strike team of Overwatch agents—including the newest recruit, Tracer—as they undertake a vital mission to stop an omnic uprising in King’s Row. Drop into the action and play as one of the four charged with completing this critical objective.”

The heroes featured in the PvE brawl and many others have new skins unique to this Overwatch event. New skins for Bastion, Genji, McCree, Mercy, Orisa, Reinhardt, Torbjorn, Tracer, and Widowmaker are featured in the Uprising Loot Boxes. All new skins are Legendary quality and cost 3,000 Credits if bought outright except for Reinhardt’s Lieutenant Wilhelm skin and Bastion’s Null Sector skin. New highlight introductions for D.Va, Torbjörn, and Zenyatta can also be found in the new boxes alongside three new emotes for Hanzo, Pharah, and Solider: 76.

The Overwatch Uprising event is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The update is around two gigabytes in size varying by platform. A new patch is also part of the download. Each hero now features a brief bit of lore in the hero gallery and even some skins are detailed with backstory. The update also lets players save Custom Game settings for future use. Finally, a few major Lucio changes are also included in the update. The full patch notes can be viewed on the game’s official forums.

Lucio is now faster when wall riding by 20 percent and when he jumps from a wall he is also temporarily quicker. His Sonic Amplifier and Crossfade abilities did see some changes, too. For instance, Sonic Amplifier is 25 percent stronger and Crossfade’s self-healing is reduced by 25 percent. Lucio players will also notice that his aura range is reduced to 10 meters from the previous 30 meters.

“Lúcio has often felt like a must-pick due to his raw healing output and the versatility of providing a speed bonus to your entire team. The goal of these changes is to keep those elements feeling strong, but making them harder to apply to everyone on your team at all times.”

The Uprising event for Overwatch is the fifth seasonal event to the first-person shooter since its release in May 2016. As the title reaches its one-year anniversary, players are likely to see many of the events return giving them a chance to pick up skins, emotes, and more that they might have missed the first time the event occurred.

Archive declassification complete.

Overwatch "Uprising" file status: OPEN. Commencing playback in 3…2…1… ⏰???? https://t.co/jqvaWx0diz pic.twitter.com/12q4e7l2bV — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 11, 2017

In addition to events, Overwatch continues to update with patches, fixes, new maps, and new heroes. In fact, a new hero released just three weeks ago. As the Inquisitr reported, the new tank Orisa features a cannon gun, a shield, a small graviton change, and a buff that makes her immovable. Her ultimate ability, Supercharger, lets Orisa buff her team with increased damage. Orisa and the latest Overwatch event are live right now.

