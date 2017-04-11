‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Updates Twitter, Reveals She Doesn’t Need A Man?

Kailyn Lowry continues to face rumors regarding her new baby daddy and their current relationship, but on Twitter, she recently hinted that she does not need a man.

Although a recent report claimed the Teen Mom 2 star may soon reconcile her relationship with the unidentified man who fathered her third child, her recent Twitter activity seems to hint that a reunion isn’t possible.

On April 11, Kailyn Lowry liked a post about being “strong, independent” and not needing a man. Kailyn Lowry also liked a message, which read, “Do not have sex with a girl that has feelings for you knowing full well you don’t feel the same way.”

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy at the end of February after weeks of rumors claiming she was expecting. However, when it comes to the child’s father, Lowry has remained silent, and during a taping of the live Teen Mom 2 after show, she told host Nessa Diab that she was not ready to reveal the identity of her mystery man.

While Kailyn Lowry has refused to reveal who fathered her child, it was revealed months ago that the man was someone she dated briefly at the end of last year.

“The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating,” the Teen Mom 2 star’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, explained to Radar Online. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

Kailyn Lowry won’t tell fans who her third baby’s daddy is, but that hasn’t meant that there isn’t tons of online theories. In fact, there’s been tons of clues shared and many believe Chris Lopez is the man behind Lowry’s pregnancy.

In addition to Lopez sharing a tweet in January about his “miracle” child, Kailyn Lowry starred in a live Instagram video several weeks later in which she spoke of her baby and someone named “Chris.” She also spoke of her child’s nickname, “Baby Lo,” which some believed was a nod to Lopez (others insisted “Lo” stood for “little one”).

Kailyn Lowry has also been linked to Teen Mom 2 producer JC Cueva but denied rumors of a romance months ago.

Kailyn Lowry first faced rumors of a pregnancy earlier this year but she chose to wait to reveal her pregnancy until weeks later after her co-star, Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans, accidentally confirmed the news with a public congratulations.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready,” she wrote. “Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

Kailyn Lowry went on to explain that while she may have confirmed her baby news sooner, she wanted to be sure she had first gotten to a healthy place in her pregnancy.

“Why did I wait?” she continued. “I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

