Katy Perry Disses Ryan Phillippe Romance And Seduces Hillary Clinton With New Footwear

Katy Perry is embracing life with a passion since splitting from actor Orlando Bloom, proving that she doesn’t need a new love interest to define who she is as a person. Since that well-publicized split, Ms. Perry has released new music, made a host of new public appearances, and debuted a new, drastically changed hairstyle. That may be why Katy is so eager to whimsically deny rumors that she’s been dating another actor, Ryan Phillippe. Perry uses her unique brand of wit to douse rumors of that romance.

Katy Perry Is Not Really In Ryan Phillippe’s Basement

As soon as the online community began spreading gossip that the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer has been dating Cruel Intentions star Ryan Phillippe, USA Today reports that both stars took to their own social media accounts to quell the rumors. While the two may not be romantically linked, their recent posts prove they have a good sense of humor about the issue and are capable of joking with each other and with their followers.

Mr. Phillippe was the first to tweet about the rumors.

“I am not dating Katy Perry. I barely know her,” Ryan tweeted. “Please stop flying helicopters over my house. She is not here. Thx.”

Taken out of context, or even in full knowledge of the dating rumors, that tweet might seem a little odd, as in Silence of the Lambs odd. Katy Perry apparently thought so too, because she couldn’t help taking a jab at Phillippe once she learned of the tweet.

“Can u let me out of this basement pls?” Ms. Perry replied to Ryan’s original tweet.

Later, Katy must have felt an opportunity to connect to the actor, because she added an introduction of sorts in her responses to Phillippe.

“Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol.”

Katy Perry Gets Hillary Clinton Into Her Own Shoes

⚡️POWER PUMP⚡️your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale❗@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Among the many new endeavors Katy Perry has undertaken in recent months is her new, unique line of shoes, and as Footwear News reports, the singer-turned-entrepreneur has attracted Hillary Clinton with one pair in particular. Perry, who has been a staunch supporter of Mrs. Clinton throughout her recent presidential campaign, created a new pair of shoes named “The Hillary” in honor of Mrs. Clinton.

Katy has been very vocal of her support for the former presidential nominee, attending rallies and speaking at DNC events. Perry even dressed as Mrs. Clinton for Halloween.

In light of that support and adoration, Clinton must have felt compelled to return the favor, because she’s been seen and photographed wearing a pair of Perry’s “The Hillary” shoes, which are seen in pink in the images. Although there is no confirmation, Footwear News reports Mrs. Clinton may have worn the pink pumps to the recent Women in the World Summit, which was held last week.

“The Hillary” sells for $139.00, but the hefty price may be well worth it for those looking for something unique. Much like every shoe in her line, Katy has designed the shoe with a little something extra. The heel of the pink pump is a translucent piece filled with stars and moons.

Among the other offerings in Perry’s shoe line is a sneaker named after actress and activist Lena Dunham. “The Lena” is a multicolored sneaker with orange, pink, blue, and purple.

Katy Perry has established a line of shoes that range from $59 to $299 with the idea that she wanted her line of products to be widely affordable.

“Not everybody is rich, and not everybody is excessive,” says Katy Perry. “And everybody has more important things to spend their money on — whether it’s their children, or their family or their health. At the end of the day, your personality shouldn’t be so expensive to display.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]