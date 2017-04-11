Charrisse Jackson Jordan Apology: Gizelle Bryant’s Apology Was Not Sincere Says ‘RHOP’ Star

Charrisse Jackson Jordan revealed a bombshell about her marriage on the first season of The Real Housewives of Potomac last year. Charrisse revealed that her husband had moved to New Jersey to take a coaching job, but as a result, their marriage completely broke down. She also told her co-stars that they were thinking about a divorce and things only got worse when he was fired from his coaching job and didn’t return home to his wife. Jackson Jordan kept saying that their relationship was just fine despite the distance, but after everything fell apart, her co-stars started talking about her marriage.

According to a new Bravo report, Charrisse Jackson Jordan is now revealing how she felt after she learned that Gizelle Bryant wanted to apologize for the things she was saying in the media about their friendship and her marriage. Gizelle claims she was only saying things that Jackson Jordan herself had said, but Charrisse wasn’t happy about it. During Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle apologized to Charrisse Jackson Jordan, but the apology didn’t sit well with Charrisse.

“There are two types of apologies, one where you sincerely feel bad about your actions and you apologize, and then there’s the apology that comes as a form to move on though you really don’t take ownership of any wrong doing,” Charrisse Jackson Jordan explains in her Bravo blog, hinting that she doesn’t think that Gizelle is truly sorry for what she did.

Of course, Bryant went on national television to reveal that Jackson Jordan wasn’t sad about her marriage as she was already dating someone new. As a response to that, Jackson Jordan spoke out about her co-star, revealing that Gizelle was sleeping around. The two started arguing in the press back and forth, which is why Charrisse Jackson Jordan doesn’t think that the apology is genuine.

“Being that Gizelle is Queen of not taking ownership of her actions, I honestly didn’t find her apology as sincere. In my heart I feel that she has a clinical form of narcissism. She can’t see outside of herself. Unfortunately, she doesn’t care who she hurts in the process because she is so desperate for attention. I find people like Gizelle quite sad and I truly feel sorry for her. Note to self….add Gizelle to prayer list,” Charrisse explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Potomac.

During the heat of the moment, Charrisse Jackson Jordan called Gizelle a name, hinting that she was just like Monica Lewinsky. At the moment, it may have been funny, but Jackson Jordan regrets saying it now. While she may feel that way about Gizelle, it wasn’t fair to use Lewinsky as an example of what she thought about her co-star.

“Looking back at the Lewinsky comment, I do regret saying that. That was truly a low blow and I should not have allowed my anger to stoop to that level. I REALLY wish I hadn’t said that. Monica is probably a nice woman and I should not have compared her to Gizelle,” Charrisse Jackson Jordan points out in her Bravo blog, hinting that she and Bryant are not friends these days.

Of course, it is hard for them to move on, as a cease and desist letter was sent by Charrisse to Bryant, warning her. If she didn’t stop talking about her in the press, Jackson Jordan would file legal action against her co-star.

What do you think of Charrisse Jackson Jordan not accepting Gizelle Bryant’s apology? Do you think that she’s right in not accepting her apology from Gizelle, as it didn’t seem too sincere?

