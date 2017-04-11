Kim Zolciak On Confrontation With Kenya Moore: Did Kroy Choose To Quit Football?

Kim Zolciak returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta this week for the season finale. Kim was invited to Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party, and many of her former co-stars were surprised to see her at the party. Zolciak showed up with her husband, Kroy Biermann, and things quickly got dramatic between the ladies. Kenya Moore started calling Kim names, and Zolciak fired back, saying that she had everything that Kenya wanted. But Kim also said something else during the confrontation: Did Kroy really choose not to play football?

According to a new Bravo report, Kim Zolciak is now speaking out about the confrontation with Kenya Moore, revealing that she is just jealous of Kim and everything she has. It’s no secret that Kenya really wants a family, including a child of her own, so Zolciak saying that Moore is jealous seems like a harsh way to argue. However, Kim felt attacked, as Moore said things about Kroy and their children.

Tonight!!!! RHOA FINALE!!!! 8pm EST. Wait til you see @shereewhitfield beautiful home ???? Who's ready?!! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

“That’s one thing you don’t do is come for my husband or children — two of which she wished she had. Kroy doesn’t really get as heated to respond in the manner that I do. I’m pretty fiery. For him, he wasn’t really actually around me at that time when Kenya started popping off at me at the mouth. We prefer to have a lot less drama in our lives,” Kim Zolciak explained to Bravo about the confrontation that took place during the season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

It seems like a pretty weak comment on behalf of Kim. Saying that Kenya Moore wants a husband and children is a low blow, especially since Kenya just got out of an abusive relationship. On the other hand, it isn’t nice for Moore to attack Zolciak for her family, her decisions in life, and her look. Plus, calling her Octomom just seems like a low blow.

“We’re pretty easy moving. It was definitely good to get out of the house and see some of them. I just need to make sure that Kenya stays in her lane. I don’t know why she feels the need to talk s***,” Kim Zolciak continued to Bravo, revealing that she only has beef with Moore these days.

Zolciak also reveals that she felt she had to say something because Kenya kept talking about Kroy and his job with the NFL. Last year, Kroy was let go from the Atlanta Falcons, and while he was picked up by the Buffalo Bills briefly, he was ultimately not re-signed by any NFL team. For a while, it looked like he was unemployed. And while many people were concerned about Kim’s finances now that Kroy wasn’t raking in the millions, Kim reveals that Kroy actually chose not to play football.

“On one hand, I did know there was a possibility of something, but I didn’t know and haven’t been around these ladies in 5 years, so what could they be possibly popping off at the mouth at? Obviously Kenya follows me to know that Kroy decided not to play football this season. So I have no idea what the f*** she’s doing. I don’t know what any of them are doing.”

For weeks, Zolciak and Kroy have been in the media over their finances. So many sources claimed that Kim now had to rethink her finances because Kroy was no longer playing in the NFL and pulling in the millions. But as Zolciak told Bravo, Kroy chose not to play football this season. Maybe he’s planning a bit comeback.

Do you think Kim Zolciak is speaking the truth about her husband?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]