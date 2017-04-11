NFL Trade Rumors: Richard Sherman Asking Price Revealed? Seahawks Could Deal Sherman Before 2017 NFL Draft

Is Richard Sherman’s time really over for the Seattle Seahawks? A Richard Sherman trade was unthinkable just a year ago. However, it now seems like a Sherman trade will definitely take place, but where and when will this possible trade take place?

According to an NFL report, Seattle Seahawks General Manager John Schneider acknowledged that his organization is open to the idea of trading Richard Sherman, and Sherman himself has confirmed that both sides are listening to offers. If these trade rumors are true, obviously Sherman and the Seahawks want a deal to take place as soon as possible.

Now the big question is, what would the asking price be for a three-time All Pro player who still has a lot left in the tank? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Seattle is trying to set a “very high price” for Sherman.

“Potentially a first-round pick. Potentially a very good player on a low contract and a pick as well.”

The asking price may be too much for many teams, but even if the price is a first-round pick, you would think that teams on the cusp of a Super Bowl that are in need of a defensive back would be making a few phone calls to inquire.

NFL Network‘s Mike Garafolo agreed with Rapoport’s opinion that it will take a first-round draft pick and another mid-round pick to coax Seattle into parting with Richard Sherman.

“We’re talking Darrelle Revis Jets-to-Buccaneers type of deal. That’s what’s going to get this thing done.”

Without a doubt, the Darrelle Revis trade was the biggest of 2013. Just prior to the 2013 NFL Draft taking place, the Jets shocked fans when they traded Revis to Tampa Bay in exchange for the No. 13 overall selection and a conditional 2014 fourth round pick.

So would it really be worth a team trading their first-round selection in the upcoming NFL draft to obtain Sherman? That answer has to be an emphatic YES!

Any team that needs defensive back help will likely be interested in Sherman, especially if they have playoff or Super Bowl potential. Teams like the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints all come to mind.

All five of the above-mentioned teams are heading into the 2017 season with high expectations, and all need a bit of help on the back end of their defense. The Patriots may be on the verge of losing Malcolm Butler, so they could be very much in the thick of the Richard Sherman sweepstakes.

As previously reported on the Inquisitr, online sports book BookMaker.eu believes that the team favored to land Sherman in a possible blockbuster trade is the New Orleans Saints. At +300, the Saints, along with the Oakland Raiders (+400) and Atlanta Falcons (+500) have been dubbed as the early favorites to acquire Sherman.

While the Green Bay Packers are a long shot at +1600 and the Detroit Lions aren’t even on the list as one of the possible teams, don’t be surprised if they both make an attempt to hear what the Seahawks have to say. Detroit has been on the cusp of having a very competitive team for the last three seasons, and with all of the moves that the second year GM Bob Quinn has made so far this offseason, he may ring the Seattle Seahawks with a bit of curiosity.

Green Bay is another team that has the talent to make some noise in 2017, and adding a stud like Sherman to a defensive backfield in need of help could be just what the doctor ordered for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

It is going to be an interesting two weeks leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 27-29.

If you were playing GM for a day, would you trade for Richard Sherman?

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]