John Cena, Nikki Bella Marriage Update: Bella Wants Children, What About John?

Now that John Cena and Nikki Bella are engaged, fans of WWE are wondering when the power couple is going to announce that they have decided on a marriage date. Furthermore, there are many who are still wondering if the World Champion will want to have kids of his own. Earlier this week, Bella talked about Cena’s take on the possibility of having children and why she thinks that he can be an amazing father.

During Nikki’s recent interview with ABC News, WWE Diva talked how frustrating it was when John openly stated that he does not wish to have children in future. As many of WWE fans remember that one of the earlier episodes from Total Divas showed John talking about marrying Nikki but tried to duck out when she asked about his views on having children.

“I’ve told you that I don’t want to get married and I don’t want to have kids and you do want to get married and you do want to have kids, so I feel there’s this time bomb over my head,” Cena said to Bella when she shared her fears with him.

During Cena’s appearance on The View, where he went to promote Fox’s American Grit, he called Nikki an amazing woman but still shared his doubts of having children.

When asked to the world champion about his take on having a child of his own child. Cena stated that he loves his profession, but his entire schedule keeps him very busy. He further added that he know it very well that there is no way he can raise his own child while balancing his professional life.

After that, many WWE fans thought that there will be no future between John Cena and Nikki Bella as they have a difference of opinion when it comes to the future of their relationship

Three years after his appearance on The View, John Cena finally proposed to Nikki Bella in front of 70,000 WWE fans after his win against The Miz and Maryse, and now Nikki thinks that sooner than their fans have expected, John will agree to have his own kids in the future.

“[Cena] says it’s selfish but he knows that with his schedule he couldn’t be an incredible father and that’s why he chooses not to have kids,” explained Bella to People, “and I actually respect that because that would be very hard to raise a kid on my own and the dad to always be gone and not see that kid.”

The 33-year-old Bella further stated that when she saw him at Make-a-Wish, she realized that he will be an amazing father.

“He just loves those kids and he has such a big heart for them,” she added.

After their official engagement, Nikki also stated that now as he is engaged to the WWE champion, she is getting more respect than she earlier has imagined.

Belle recently added to ABC News that now as she engaged to John, people are treating her differently.

“Just within hours of him putting a ring on it and asking me to be his wife — it is crazy the level of respect people have for me.”

On contrary to all this, Nikki also stated that Cena has made it perfectly clear to her that he does not wish to have kids.

“John doesn’t want kids, so we’re not going to have kids.”

Cena and Nikki’s wedding is sure to be quite the media spectacle but it is still not confirmed whether John Cena will ever agree to have children with Nikki Bella. But it looks like, it is just a matter of time when the WWE power couple will announce that they are expecting a child together. Do you think it is too soon to talk about John Cena and Nikki Bella’s future family plans? Tell us your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]