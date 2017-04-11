Sonja Morgan Dishes On Bethenny Frankel’s Divorce: ‘Wow On So Many Levels’

Sonja Morgan has been through a divorce and she’s still waiting on her divorce settlement. Morgan was divorced when she joined The Real Housewives of New York, so fans have never seen her ex-husband or her daughter on the show. When Morgan first joined the show, she revealed that the bottom simply fell out of her marriage and she couldn’t do anything to save it. She has seen her ex-husband a few times in court, but it sounds like Morgan has moved on emotionally from her divorce. But she’s surprised that Bethenny Frankel has struggled with her divorce and Sonja is shocked every time she hears details about Frankel’s split.

According to a new Bravo report, Sonja Morgan is now revealing that it was emotional for her to watch Bethenny deal with her Tribeca apartment. When the ladies were filming The Real Housewives of New York reunion last year, she shared that she had received the keys to her apartment once again. She had an emotional breakdown after walking through the space. She wanted to sell it fast, so she could close this chapter of her life. Sonja Morgan revealed that it was emotional for her to watch Frankel’s journey on The Real Housewives of New York.

“My heart is in my throat when [Bethenny] says she has her TriBeCa apartment back. To have possession after an ex must be so strange. And then to have to sell your past. Wow on so many levels. The good memories and the bad,” Sonja Morgan explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York, adding, “Bethenny sold her apartment in one day at asking price—cash! After what she’s been through, that is called Karma. I’m so glad we are rekindling our relationship.”

Of course, Frankel hired Fredrik Eklund from Million Dollar Listing: New York to sell her apartment and he sold it in one day and for the asking price, which was a record-setting price. And one can imagine that Sonja Morgan is happy for her friend, as they are indeed bonding again this year.

Last year, the Skinnygirl owner questioned whether Sonja Morgan was truly her friend, as she was launching her own brand of Prosecco. She felt that Morgan was trying to launch a brand that was a cheater brand of her own as if Sonja wanted a piece of her success. The two eventually made up and they appear to be great friends again. But things are not as great with Ramona Singer. These two used to be so close, but they have grown apart. They have both accused one another of drinking too much.

“Though Ramona, in the end, helped me with my approach, I felt she had said very unsupportive things and facilitated Dorinda in separating us. I was not happy with what thy were saying about me behind my back. Especially Ramona, because we were good friends. She never sticks up for me. I’m always there to fight for her. And Luann—I’m always there for her, no matter what man comes along. Even if they dated me first. I wasn’t predicting doom for her and Tom. I was just saying I’m there for her no matter what. Always have. Whether they are together or not. Now she’s mad at me? Geeez,” Sonja Morgan continues in her blog, according to Bravo.

Last year, everyone was worried about Morgan, so it will be interesting to see how this season of the show ends, especially since Sonja has changed so much.

What do you think of Sonja Morgan’s blog for Bravo? Are you surprised that she’s bonding so well with Bethenny Frankel?

