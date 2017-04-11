Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs Could Be Beaten By OnePlus 5? Popular Chinese Android Smartphone To Launch Soon

With Samsung revealing its latest flagship Android smartphone early in the year, popular Chinese smartphone makers now have a clear indicator about what components and design parameters they have to match or beat. As expected, the most popular Android-powered Chinese smartphone many are now looking forward to is the OnePlus 5.

It is amply clear that Samsung has managed to not only retain but even gain additional customers in 2017 with its latest flagship devices, the Galaxy S8 and its slightly larger sibling, the S8+. Within a few short days of the devices being available for pre-booking, the response has been phenomenal. In fact, with the Galaxy S8 and 8+, Samsung has set new pre-order records. The company hasn’t officially confirmed yet, but these devices are on track to be the company’s “most successful launch ever.”

Samsung Australia mobile division vice-president Richard Fink confirmed pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones were outselling its previous flagship phone by “double-digit percentage points,” reported News. The euphoria about the devices is rather insane, especially considering the fact that they aren’t even on show in stores yet.

OnePlus 5 Tipped to Come With 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 and 22MP Dual Rear Cameras#OnePlus #OnePlus5https://t.co/k7uLBaG70V — TechDroider (@techdroider) April 10, 2017

Although pre-orders across the globe have witnessed double-digit growth on the S7 launch, there’s a relatively small, but quite fierce Chinese smartphone company that many are looking forward to launch a device that it usually refers to as the “flagship killer.” Essentially, mobile aficionados are eagerly waiting for the next iteration of the OnePlus device, which was previously rumored to be called OnePlus 4, but was later confirmed to be OnePlus 5.

Skipping a number to prevent the bad fortune the Chinese associate with 4, OnePlus 5 is expected to features specs that will certainly compete with Galaxy S8/8+. Additionally, the company has proven that it listens to the feedback from its steadily growing community of users and tinkerers, and even implements the suggestions. Hence, the OnePlus 5 is rumored to have a design that will please the fan base. Interestingly, now that Samsung has revealed its 2017 flagship android smartphone, OnePlus has clear idea about what to include in their next iteration.

OnePlus 5 Will Come With Snapdragon 835 And Dual Camera Setup: Report#OnePlus5https://t.co/ytwqz8VSkA pic.twitter.com/pFtdJvwuUx — Pricebaba (@Pricebaba) April 11, 2017

Given the fact that Samsung has finally ditched its physical home button and shifted the fingerprint scanner to the back, OnePlus is expected to adopt the same design in OnePlus 5. While rumors indicate the company will retain capacitive buttons below the screen, OnePlus may not place the biometric authenticator alongside the camera like Samsung. Instead, OnePlus 5 is expected to have a round fingerprint scanner placed below the camera module. Even before the Galaxy s8/8+ has reached the hands of end customers, there have been complaints about the placement of the scanner. Early reviewers claim the scanner routinely smudges the camera screen.

OnePlus 5 Specs Leaked! Snapdragon 835, 8GB RAM, Dual Camera https://t.co/RsT4hbMn8A pic.twitter.com/O87wpd6YTG — Nick Forkes (@NForkes_SMOLB) April 11, 2017

Another aspect the OnePlus community has grumbled about is the screen resolution. Although the OnePlus 3T’s 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED screen is great to look at, users have been complaining about the rather mundane Full HD 1080p resolution, when other smartphones regularly feature QHD screens. Hence, OnePlus 5 is said to feature an industry-leading QHD AMOLED screen. Interestingly, the supposed flagship killer could have the same 5.5-inch screen size.

While Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have either 4GB or 6GB of RAM depending on the market, the OnePlus 5 is expected to boast of a whopping 8GB of RAM. OnePlsu 3T already features 6GB of RAM, and hence the company is expected to throw in more RAM as compared to the previous iteration. While OnePlus 5 will surely feature the latest Snapdragon SoC, the 835, just like Galaxy S8 and S8+, it might come with a larger capacity battery, rumored to be about 4,000mAh. Interestingly, some reports indicate OnePlus might pack a smaller battery to make the phone even slimmer.

5 OnePlus 5 rumored features that could give the Samsung Galaxy S8 a run for the money – https://t.co/ZwuUoz4hlu pic.twitter.com/8d5fF2XtZe — PhoneArena (@phonearena) April 11, 2017

Incidentally, the most noteworthy feature that OnePlus could include is a dual camera setup. Although the dual camera setup hasn’t exactly caught on, and Samsung hasn’t included one in its 2017 flagship devices, the OnePlus community has been persistently demanding more depth, clarity, and detail within the images captured by the OnePlus devices.

The final aspect that could sway many smartphone buyers towards OnePlus 5 is the price. While the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ is priced between $720 and $850, the OnePlus 5 is expected to be priced below $500.

