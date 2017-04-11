‘Dance Moms’ Cast: Kendall Vertes Hints Exit From Lifetime Series

The recent cast shakeups in Dance Moms seem to have paved the way for the show to center on its original dancers. Unfortunately, this appears to have been cut short already.

Vertes posted on Instagram story what appeared to be a farewell message that is believed to be about Dance Moms as it had the hashtag DMforever or Dance Moms forever.

“This week will be the last week of the most amazing chapter in my life so far.”

Although it seems like Vertes is saying goodbye to Dance Moms, her message also gave the impression that the series could be ending. After all, the Lifetime series suffered a lot of departures in just one week, by those who are a big pull to viewers no less.

After Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) owner Abby Lee Miller announced her exit from Dance Moms, Brynn Rumfallo, Maesi Caes, and mini team stars Elliana Walmsley and Lilliana Ketchman followed.

The remaining dancers, which included Kendall along with Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux, Kalani Hilliker and Camryn Bridges were put in a new team called The Irreplaceables with Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke as their mentor.

Many doubted that the show will survive after these big losses and that if Dance Moms were to continue, it would only be in the form of additional episodes for Season 7. Kendall’s post might mean that the show has suffered such fate.

On a more positive note, it might just be the show wrapping up the filming for the current season, which has been extended to accommodate the addition of Burke. This is a possibility that the ever-reliable Dance Moms insider Beth considers.

“There are supposed to be another two episodes of filming left. So I’m not sure if that means that producers are only filming one more and it means it’s over for all the girls or if it just means that Kendall isn’t returning for the last week of filming.”

Whatever the case is, the message Kendall Vertes posted still felt very final to fans. It had the aura that it was her who was leaving Dance Moms and not the other way around.

Kendall Vertes has been on the show since its inception. If she leaves Dance Moms, she will be the sixth original cast member to do so, fifth if viewers would not count Chloe Lukasiak, who just returned to the hit Lifetime series.

Like her fellow OG dancers, Kendall Vertes has earned quite the following throughout her stint in Dance Moms. There are people who now watch the show because of her.

The elite dancer leaving would mean another blow to the ratings of the series, which could affect the fate of the show negatively, assuming it is not lined up to get the ax already.

Kendall was not in the latest episode filmed for Dance Moms Season 7 as she was in Florida to support her sister Ryleigh at NDA Nationals. Kalani Hilliker was also absent that day due to an ankle injury, which has some fans fearing that she is also set to leave the series.

Sprained ankles suck:( — Kalani Hilliker (@KalaniHilliker) April 10, 2017

Dance Moms fans will learn whether the time of Kendall Vertes on the show has come or not as early as this Saturday, April 15. The cast is supposed to attend the Fearless Dance Experience on that day.

Kendall’s post appears to be referring to this contest as the one that will mark her last week in Dance Moms. Since this episode is slated to conclude Season 7 of the hit series, fans can expect details on which cast members will be coming back for more and if Kendall Vertes will be one of those.

