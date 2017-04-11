Dorinda Medley And Sonja Morgan: ‘RHONY’ Star Shunned By Morgan After Trying To Make Up

Dorinda Medley tries to stay civil with her co-stars on The Real Housewives of New York, but she learned that this doesn’t always work. Medley wanted to protect her friend Sonja Morgan last year, as she struggled to control her drinking. Dorinda knew that Sonja enjoyed partying and drinking because her co-stars had seen plenty of stories about her in the press. To protect Sonja, Dorinda didn’t invite her to the Berkshires on a weekend trip with the other ladies, and Medley is thankful she didn’t because the trip ended up in a screaming match between Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley has refused to apologize to Sonja for not inviting her to the Berkshires. Morgan felt left out because everyone else was invited and she wanted Dorinda to trust the fact that she was no longer drinking. But given the drama that went down during the trip, Medley doesn’t regret her decision.

Since then, Dorinda has tried to make up with Morgan. And in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, Medley reveals that she tried to invite Sonja to another girls weekend in the Berkshires, but she never got a response. Apparently, Morgan is still very angry with her over last year’s trip.

“After a rough reunion of unnecessary slander and lies, I tried to let bygones be bygones and invite Sonja to a girls’ weekend in the Berkshires over the summer, but she never responded to my invitation. Still having a hard time figuring out what Sonja has against me. On paper we should be connected, as we have gone through a lot of the same stuff and are in a similar position in life, and yet she chooses to constantly malign me for no apparent reason,” Dorinda Medley explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York.

It is interesting that Dorinda is trying so hard to make peace with Sonja since Morgan accused her of doing cocaine last year. During the Real Housewives of New York reunion special last year, Sonja said outright that Dorinda Medley was doing cocaine with her boyfriend John. Bethenny Frankel also pointed to this drug use, but Medley wants to bond with Bethenny more this year as well.

“It is time to set the record straight, and as they say, if you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all. But FIRST I’ll have a lot to say! I haven’t had the chance to see Bethenny yet, but as usual, she is wheeling and dealing and keepin’ it movin’! That girl never stops. She has the energy of three people. Please give me what she’s eating ’cause I need some. My goal is to reconnect with her, too, as I kinda miss her and need a good Bethenny laugh. Truly when she’s great, she’s everything,” Dorinda Medley points out in her Bravo blog, revealing that she’s excited to bond more with Bethenny Frankel.

During the reunion, Frankel hinted that Dorinda and John were doing drugs, but when Andy Cohen asked her about it, she revealed that she didn’t want to talk about it. Of course, Medley’s daughter could hear these rumors and be completely devastated by them. If Dorinda doesn’t do drugs, these rumors could be hurtful to her reputation as well.

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s comments about Sonja Morgan? Are you surprised that Sonja turned down her invitation to bond with her over the summer last year? And are you surprised that Medley wants to bond with Bethenny after she also hinted to Dorinda’s drug use?

