Dorinda Medley On Luann’s Marriage: Questioning His Cheating Makes Her Uncomfortable

Dorinda Medley has been a very supportive of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars, especially when it comes to their relationships. Dorinda knew that Luann de Lesseps was dating last year and wanted to find a romantic relationship. She said that she wanted to get married, and Medley had a feeling that Luann would fit well with a man she knew. She set up Luann with Thomas D’Agostino, and the two got engaged just months later. Now, they have been married for a few months, and Medley is really happy for her friend.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley is now revealing that she’s very happy for her friend, who could move past the cheating scandal last year. While Medley knew that he had cheated on Luann, she didn’t want to talk about it or explore the drama for the sake of her friendship. On the first episode of the season, Dorinda bonded with Luann, and their friendship seemed stronger than ever. But Medley still isn’t close with the other ladies.

Life as emojis!! So much fun at this weeks premiere party – can't wait till next weeks episode!! ???????????????????? A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Apr 7, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

“I wish I could say the same about the rest of the girls. Ramona wants to still question Lu and Tom’s relationship but I really do not want to go there. It makes me uncomfortable and I think it’s inappropriate. As I say, the train has left the station, they are getting married, and it is now time for all to be happy and supportive. Ramona did surprise me when she stated she enjoyed John’s company. Wait a second, did she really just say that? It’s been a long time coming, but I guess miracles really do happen,” Dorinda Medley revealed on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York.

Of course, Singer has been doing some digging on her own, and it sounds like she hasn’t really been able to find a bomb to drop. Ramona says she wants the best for her friend, and yet she can’t stop digging to find some dirt about Thomas D’Agostino. Even though Ramona dated him a few times last year, she wants Luann to know that he’s still in touch with his ex. Dorinda Medley may know all of these things, but she chooses to be supportive of her friend.

As it turns out, Medley feels very insecure when it comes to talking about Luann’s relationship with her co-stars. She doesn’t want to talk to the other ladies about Luann and Thomas’ cheating. Instead of focusing on Luann’s relationship, Dorinda Medley wants to work on her own friendships. And Dorinda reveals that she doesn’t know what happened to her friendship with Carole Radziwill. A few years ago, they both traveled to London so Carole could pick up her deceased husband’s remains. They really bonded on the trip, but it sounds like they may have grown apart over the past few months. Medley reveals that she has no idea why their relationship changed.

A little wine break to celebrate the new season of #RHONY! Make sure to check out @bonefishgrill's new Handcrafted Happy Hour 7 days a week from 4-6:30pm. Cheers!! ???????? #Partner A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

“I have no idea what happened to our relationship. We started off so strong in London, and I felt a real connection with her, so it saddened me when it all went downhill. Carole and I have a lot more in common than you think (especially this year with the tumultuous election coming up), and I just enjoy her company. She brings a level of peace and sanity to my life, and I feel like she’s an old friend from my past. This reconnect made me very happy,” Dorinda Medley revealed on her Bravo blog.

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s decision to stay out of her friend’s relationship? Do you think the drama from last year ruined some of her other friendships?

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]