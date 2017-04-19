Green Bay Packers: Could Richard Sherman Be A Trade Target?

The Green Bay Packers are without question one of the top teams in the NFC heading into the 2017 NFL season. Even without seeing what kind of talent they come away with in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Packers have put together a roster that should compete for a Super Bowl appearance.

Mike McCarthy still has a few holes on the roster, including the cornerback position. Green Bay did go out and sign Davon House in free agency, who they are hoping can step up and make a big impact this season. That move alone will not secure the position, and Ted Thompson might be interested in making another move should that move appear.

Over the last couple of weeks, rumors have been swirling around one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. His name is Richard Sherman. Could Sherman end up being a trade target for the Packers if they truly want to make a splash at a position of need?

At this point in time, it appears that Seattle will want a first-round pick and a mid-round pick in return for Sherman. That may be a bit of a steep asking price, but the Packers likely wouldn’t get a better impact player with their first round pick than Sherman would be. Winning a Super Bowl is within reach for the Packers, and Sherman could be the piece that pushes them over the top.

Since entering the NFL in 2011, Richard Sherman has allowed a 48 comp. % and 50.3 passer rating Both are best in the #NFL in that span pic.twitter.com/GzJ4DS6QEy — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) April 6, 2017

Last season with the Seahawks, Sherman ended up recording 58 tackles, four interceptions, and 13 defended passes. Those numbers show just how dominant Sherman is still capable of being. He also made quarterbacks second guess throwing his way each and every game.

Sherman is 29-years-old and heading into the last chapter of the prime of his career. He likely has four or five years left playing at an elite level at the most.

Green Bay holds the No. 29 overall pick in the draft this year and there are a few potential targets for them. There are a few corners that could be the type of players that the Packers need to bring in, but no draft pick is guaranteed to help take the Packers to another championship.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger, and the Packers’ window is slowly closing. He still has more than a few years of elite football left to play, but Green Bay cannot afford to keep wasting his prime. It has become abundantly clear that he cannot win another Super Bowl by powering the team himself.

So to answer the question, could the Packers look to acquire Sherman from the Seahawks this offseason?

More than likely, Thompson will not look to make a blockbuster trade for a player like Sherman at this point in the offseason. If the price came down a bit away from the first-round pick, the Packers would likely have some level of interest in acquiring Sherman.

Needless to say, there are plenty of other teams that would make sense as potential landing spots for Sherman. One of those teams is the Dallas Cowboys, who the Inquisitr previously broke down as a team that could trade for Sherman. In addition to the Cowboys, there are probably at least 10-15 teams that have interest and the ability to make a deal for Sherman.

All of that being said, Sherman will likely end up sticking with the Seahawks for the 2017 season. Seattle will likely have offers on the table come draft day, but unless something changes, he will not be traded.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers should consider making a run at acquiring Richard Sherman? Which teams do you think should pursue a trade with the Seahawks? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Gregory Payan/AP Images]