‘Teen Mom OG’ Maci Bookout Shares Major Book News On Instagram

Maci Bookout will soon release her second book.

Two years after the release of her first publication, Bulletproof, the Teen Mom OG star has announced that fans can now preorder their copies of I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To).

“Ahhhh!! I am excited to announce that my new book ‘I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof’ is now available to preorder on Amazon!” Maci Bookout revealed to her fans and followers on Instagram on April 10. “This book is a funny & insightful guide to everything I have experienced and learned.”

Maci Bookout’s book announcement came just one week before she and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham, all of whom have released books of their own, are set to return to MTV for the second half of the sixth season of Teen Mom OG.

According to an Amazon description of the book, Maci Bookout, who became a New York Times bestselling author after the release of her first book, will discuss a number of issues in her second book and give readers “practical advice on how to navigate life, love, and everything in between.” She’s also reveal the truth behind her “bulletproof” exterior.

Maci Bookout began her reality career years ago in 16 & Pregnant and has continued to star in Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG in the years since. She’s also gotten married and welcomed two children with husband Taylor McKinney. Meanwhile, her oldest son’s father, Ryan Edwards, is newly engaged to girlfriend Mackenzie Standifer — and on great terms with Bookout as they continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son, Bentley.

As Amazon explained, Maci Bookout has been traveling the country as a motivational speaker for years and during her travels, she’s often been told that she is “so strong” and that she makes everything look “so easy.” However, despite her on-screen persona, Maci Bookout found her strength only after going through tough struggles as a teenage mom.

As Maci Bookout prepares for the release of her second book on June 27, the mother of three is focused on her clothing line, her speaking engagements, and her kids, and soon, fans will be seeing her every Monday night on MTV’s Teen Mom OG Season 6B.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney got married on October 8, 2016, in Greenville, Florida, after several years of dating.

“I am so excited because I don’t use the word ‘fiancé’ because I think it’s kind of silly! So I’m excited to finally be able to call him my husband,” she explained to Us Weekly magazine after tying the knot in front of about 165 of her closest friends and family members.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s wedding reception took place at the Honey Lake Resort and featured tons of floral arrangements by Missy Gunnels Flowers and a DJ set by Barnaby Xaphakdy. The couple also treated their guests to an array of doughnuts in place of the traditional layered cake.

“I just love our teamwork. It’s hard to find somebody,” Maci Bookout gushed. “We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done; 95 percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm, in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong.”

To see more of Maci Bookout and her family, including her husband Taylor McKinney and their kids, tune into the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

