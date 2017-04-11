Kandi Burruss And Kim Zolciak End Their Feud In Time For Season 10 Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kim Zolciak made her grand appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 finale, and while she managed to spark up a huge feud with Kenya Moore, Kim seems to have made amends with Kandi Burruss. While rubbing elbows at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party, Kandi and Kim were able to strike up a conversation and bury the hatchet on their years-long feud.

Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak used to be close friends both on and off screen during earlier seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, business came between them when Kandi helped Kim to co-write her infamous “Tardy for the Party” track and even produced the song too. Kim’s song turned into an unlikely club hit and netted the reality star quite a bit of cash.

After Kim reportedly stiffed Kandi on the profits from the song, Kandi Burruss sued Kim Zolciak for releasing “Tardy for the Party” without her consent. To make this Real Housewives of Atlanta drama even more interesting, the lawsuit was filed on the same day as the Season 5 RHOA reunion show, and Kandi’s lawyer was none other than Phaedra Parks.

In 2013, the lawsuit was thrown out because a judge determined that Kandi Burruss didn’t provide enough evidence of copyright infringement. This meant that Kim Zolciak wasn’t obligated to pay Kandi any of the profit that she made from the song.

That wasn’t the only reason for Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak’s RHOA feud. The women were also feuding over baby names after Kandi Burruss claimed that she confided in Kim about her preferred baby name, Kash. Kim ended up getting pregnant years before Kandi, who hadn’t even married Todd Tucker by that point. So when Kim had her baby, she named him Kash, causing Kandi to become furious and claim that Kim stole her baby name.

After meeting up at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party, it looks like Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak are finally ready to leave the past behind them and maybe even work on being friends again according to Bravo.

“I ran into Kim once at the Upfronts and we spoke, but we didn’t really talk to each other. But we made up at Shereé’s party. So that was a positive moment,” Kandi said. “Honestly, [I’m] tired of being mad about all that stuff. It’s so old. It’s five years ago. It’s like whatever, man. We really did — I feel personally, Kim and I really did have a genuine friendship outside of the show. We used to have a lot of fun together. Our kids used to hang out and they were really close. And so that whole issue between she and I, we fell out on some business stuff, it affected everybody and so I’m just glad to be over it.”

Kim Zolciak also revealed that she was relieved to finally end the iciness between her and former friend Kandi Burruss. In a separate interview from Kandi’s, she said basically the same thing about finally meeting up and clearing the air.

“It was good. I think for me, it had been five years. I think for me, I wanted to clarify that I didn’t steal her baby name. She’s like, ‘You’re right, we have similar taste.’ It was great to put some of that stuff behind me and it was great to see her,” Kim said. “We were close for many years. I don’t hold onto any grudges. I keep it moving, so it was definitely good to see her.”

As for whether they will work together again, both Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak have agreed that they make better friends than business partners. Real Housewives of Atlanta fans won’t be seeing the pair start up any business or put any new songs together.

What we might see in Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, though, is Kandi and Kim coming together again as friends. At this point, with all the drama that happened in the last season between Kandi and Porsha plus Phaedra giving legal advice to Kandi’s former employees, it wouldn’t hurt her to have another ally.

Not to mention that if the money is right, Kim Zolciak says she’s more than happy to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta. When she does, Kenya Moore will definitely be gunning for her so Kim also could use an ally in Kandi Burruss.

Bravo producers reportedly want Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta to be epic. With Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak’s renewed friendship, the upcoming season of RHOA will definitely be interesting.

