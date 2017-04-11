Sean Spicer Video: Hitler Didn’t Use Chemical Weapons In World War 2 ‘Holocaust Center,’ Didn’t Gas ‘Innocent’

Sean Spicer is currently trending on Twitter, with Spicer’s comments about Adolf Hitler sending shockwaves throughout social media and beyond. As seen in the below video, Sean’s statement that even someone as despicable as Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons is causing outrage as a response from people who know that Hitler sent millions of Jewish souls to the gas chambers to their deaths.

Spicer was commenting about Russia allying itself with Syria and how those countries that align themselves with Syria are making a bad move. However, it was Spicer’s comments about Hitler not using chemical weapons that caught the shocked ears of listeners of the White House press conference held on Tuesday, April 11. Spicer was comparing Bashar Hafez al-Assad, the president of Syria, to Hitler, and in his efforts try and make Assad’s chemical warfare look worse than Hitler gassing people in gas chamber, Spicer has caused a bunch of furor over his Hitler-Holocaust comments.

When Spicer tried to clear up what he meant by Hitler not using chemical warfare in the same manner that Assad used chemical weapons on his people, Spicer said that Hitler didn’t use sarin, the chemical weapon and nerve agent of mass destruction that Assad used to attack and kill his own people. However, with Spicer trying to clear up his statement about Hitler, as seen in the below video, Spicer seemed to cause more confusion by uttering the word “innocent.” Spicer said that he was trying to say that Assad dropped chemical weapons on his people from planes, and Sean said that he knew about the “Holocaust center,” but that he was trying to compare Assad’s methods of dropping chemical weapons on “innocent” towns as opposed to Hitler having people lead to the gas chambers.

It’s being presumed that Spicer meant concentration camps when Sean spoke of Holocaust centers.

The fact that Spicer used the word “innocent” isn’t sitting well with people watching Spicer’s video, and even though Spicer said in the below video that he appreciated the chance to clear up what he meant about Hitler not using chemical weapons, the outrage still exists as Spicer muddied the waters further.

As reported by CNN, Spicer issued a further statement in an attempt to explain what he meant by Hitler not using chemical weapons.

“In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust, however, I was trying to draw a contrast of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on innocent people.”

Although Spicer has claimed that he wasn’t trying to say that the Holocaust wasn’t as bad as the chemical weapons used in Syria, each statement Spicer makes seems to bring more backlash for Sean.

As a result of Spicer’s words about Hitler and the Holocaust, a variety of terms are trending surrounding Sean’s name, including “Spicer and The Onion,” with people comparing Sean’s words to the type of work one would read in the satirical publication. Spicer’s name coupled with his Holocaust comments are also causing people to search for “Spicer Holocaust” on Twitter. The comments found therein accuse Spicer of sounding like someone who denies the Holocaust, with pleas to Holocaust survivors and their families that Sean will not rewrite the horrific history of Hitler’s role in the Holocaust using gas chambers.

Also trending is Spicer’s press conference, with people looking for the videos of Spicer talking about Hitler and the Holocaust, with folks apparently wanting to see the words that Sean spoke about Hitler not using chemical weapons come out of the press secretary’s mouth.

People are also tweeting about Sean Spicer’s comments on the Quebec Mosque shooter along with Spicer’s Holocaust and Hitler comments.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]